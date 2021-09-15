Jessica Chastain Sparkles in Silver as She Channels Tammy Faye at Film's Premiere

Jessica Chastain portrays the renowned televangelist in the upcoming biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, hitting theaters Sept. 17

Jessica Chastain paid tribute to Tammy Faye Bakker with a retro glam look on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film about the renowned televangelist.

The two-time Oscar nominee, 44, made a stylish statement at the The Eyes of Tammy Faye viewing, rocking voluminous curls and a disco-inspired metallic silver sequin Burberry dress with matching heels (also Burberry) and hoop earrings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If there's any movie that I'm gonna go wild with hair and makeup, in honor of Tammy Faye, it's gonna be this one, right?" Chastain said on Instagram Live as she traveled through New York City on her way to the premiere.

Jessica Chastain Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

The actress was joined by her husband and fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo — who she married in 2017 — and the couple cuddled together and smiled as they gazed at each other.

Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and Jessica Chastain Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Chastain recently told L'Officiel about her love for fashion and showed off her red carpet looks over the years. "I don't know how to describe it, but each outfit that I have the opportunity to wear makes me feel like a different kind of woman," she said.

She also said she loved getting glam for her new movie. In a feature about the upcoming project, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, exclusive to PEOPLE, Chastain is seen undergoing a total transformation in order to portray the renowned televangelist with intense makeup, prosthetics and wigs.

"It was the best part I've ever played and it was great fun to kind of sink my teeth into it," Chastain said in the clip of the serious biopic makeover.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Directed by Michael Showalter (The Lovebirds) and written by Abe Sylvia (The Producers), the film follows the story of Bakker as she and her husband Jim (Andrew Garfield) rise from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. As the couple gains success, their empire eventually crumbles under the pressure of financial mishandlings, scheming rivals and scandal.

Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach and Vincent D'Onofrio are also set to star.