Jessica Chastain Defends Florence Pugh's Nipple-Baring Gown After Star Speaks Out About Body Shaming
Jessica Chastain is showing up for Florence Pugh.
In an Instagram story posted on Monday, The Eyes of Tammy Faye star defended Pugh, who was recently body-shamed for the sheer, nipple-baring gown worn to the Valentino Haute Couture Show this weekend in Rome.
"Why is it so threatening for some men to realize that women can love our bodies without your permission?" Chastain, 45, captioned the Instagram Story along with a reposted photo of Pugh covering her chest with her fingers. "We don't belong to you," she concluded.
On Sunday, the Midsommer star also took to Instagram to shut down the critics who were commenting on her fashion choice and body.
"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing," Pugh, 26, captioned the post, which included three photos of herself in the sheer ensemble.
She then went on to address "how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body," whether it be publicly or professionally. "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," she wrote.
RELATED: Florence Pugh Claps Back at Critics of Her Free the Nipple Moment at Valentino Show: 'Grow Up'
However, Pugh opened up about her journey to body acceptance, writing, "Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14."
She also showed "gratitude" for the "very strong, powerful, curvy women" in her life who've taught her how to love her figure.
"We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say 'f–k it and f–k that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive."
After telling the haters to "grow up" and to "respect all women", Pugh ended with "#fuckingfreethef–gnipple"
A list of Hollywood stars showed their support for the Don't Worry Darling actress.
"You're a magical f–ing queen and we do not deserve you," commented Jameela Jamil while Ariana DeBose wrote "RESPECT. Period." with Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli agreeing with the empowering sentiment.
For her part, Chastain is no stranger to using her social media presence as a platform to stand up for and speak out about what she believes in.
On July 4, the Academy Award winner "celebrated" Independence Day with an Instagram photo of herself flipping the finger in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade. "Happy 'Independence' Day from me and my reproductive rights," she captioned the post.
RELATED: Jessica Chastain Flips Off Camera as She Makes Statement About 'Independence' Day, Women's 'Rights'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
The Oscar winner has also been open about her stance on reproductive rights and her relationship with Planned Parenthood.
"I'm the first person in my family to not be pregnant when I was 17," she revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times published earlier this year. "[Planned Parenthood] had a great impact on my life because it gave me choice."
"It makes me sick to even say this, but I never think in terms of 'how do I get more things in this industry?' I have a rebellious streak because I grew up with a lot of resentment, because we didn't have things, like even food," she added. "So because I come from that place, I know what it's like. And it makes me angry. And I don't [want] anyone else to be denied anything. In terms of a voice, being seen, being acknowledged and valued."