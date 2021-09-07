Jessica Chastain spoke about fashion as a form of self-expression ahead of the release of her new film The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain Criticizes People 'Blaming Women for Having a Ton of Shoes': 'Come On'

Jessica Chastain is unapologetic about her passion for fashion.

The 44-year-old actress spoke about her love of style for L'Officiel's fall cover story, out Tuesday, reflecting on her favorite red carpet looks to date and criticizing those who denounce fashionistas as vain.

"I do have an issue with people blaming women for having a ton of shoes, or too many clothes — come on," Chastain said. "If someone wants to look fabulous, let them look fabulous. Let them express themselves in whatever way they want to. If they want to wear a pound of makeup, let them do it. If they want to wear wigs, let them do it.

"I love fashion and glam as a form of self-expression," she added.

The two-time Oscar nominee has made a stylish statement on red carpets through the years, explaining she's unafraid about showing off the "curves on my body."

"I love fashion because—and this is a strange thing to say—I'm very sensitive, and I can get overstimulated," she told L'Officiel. "I don't know how to describe it, but each outfit that I have the opportunity to wear makes me feel like a different kind of woman."

Tammy Faye Bakker and Jessica Chastain Tammy Faye Bakker and Jessica Chastain | Credit: bettmann/getty; Dave Benett/WireImage

The actress added that she especially enjoyed getting glam for her new movie, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, for which she transformed into renowned televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker with intense makeup, prosthetics and wigs.

"It was the best part I've ever played and it was great fun to kind of sink my teeth into it," Chastain told PEOPLE last week of the serious makeover for the upcoming biopic.

Directed by Michael Showalter (The Lovebirds) and written by Abe Sylvia (The Producers), the film follows the story of Bakker as she and her husband Jim (Andrew Garfield) rise from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park.

As the couple gains success, their empire eventually crumbles under the pressure of financial mishandlings, scheming rivals and scandal.

Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach and Vincent D'Onofrio are also set to star.