Jessica Biel Shares Throwback Photos of Her 'Questionable' but 'Cool Again' Outfits from the 2000s

Justin Timberlake also had some thoughts on his wife's early-aughts style

By
Michelle Lee
Published on April 18, 2023 12:49 PM
Jessica Biel
Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Jessica Biel is thankful that 2000s fashion is back in action.

In a new Instagram post shared Monday, the actress and Cruel Summer producer, 41, looked back on her past style choices (some of which she's grateful have become "cool again") while promoting the forthcoming second season of her Freeform thriller series, which will take place during the early aughts.

"I hear all of these outfits are cool again. Love that for me because I was worried they were questionable the first time. More halter tops coming to a screen near you June 5… @cruelsummer S2," she wrote.

The carousel includes three photos of young Biel in different vintage outfits, including the laid-back ensemble she wore to the American Pie premiere in 1999.

Then, she wore a tiny two-toned pink tank top with calf-length cargos, sandal heels and a mix of accessories (see: her spunky yellow bracelet and rubber-band watch).

Jessica Biel
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Biel also showed appreciation for her grunge era, adding in a snapshot of her in a leather jacket and a striped knit beanie.

Closing out the photo roundup is what seems to be a professional portrait of Biel, who poses in a forest green halter top (that matches the background) and with her hair in a half-up style.

Biel's husband, Justin Timberlake, also had some thoughts on the star's blast-from-the-past looks. The "Suit & Tie" singer, 42, jokingly commented, "The teenage me just started sweating," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

But, the 10-time Grammy winner loves his wife no matter what stage of life she's in.

Last month, Timberlake shared a sweet social media tribute in honor of the Total Recall star's 41st birthday.

"Let me tell y'all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for," Timberlake wrote on Instagram alongside a series of couple's selfies and candid snapshots of Biel.

"And today is her bday! I'm so glad you were born, my love," he continued. "And, I'm so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE🍷!!!! I love you to the moon and back. —Huz"

Timberlake and Biel married in 2012 and share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

