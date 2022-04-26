Jessica Biel Says Her Candy Hair Transformation Resembles Husband Justin Timberlake's 'Beautiful Curls'

Jessica Biel's hair transformation for the upcoming Hulu series, Candy, reminded her of a very special person in her life.

Speaking about the series, in which Biel, 40, stars as the infamous axe murderer Candy Montgomery, who killed her neighbor Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey), the actress told Entertainment Tonight that her curly 'do is similar to husband Justin Timberlake's look from his days with *NSYNC. Before rocking the buzz cut and comb over style he now sports, Timberlake, 41, was known for his tight curls.

For the show, Biel ditches her signature long brunette waves for a short head of tight coils. She also sports a retro bob.

"We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls," Biel said of the singer. "Let's get serious, he had beautiful curls. And his mom, now actually has like, current, really cool hipster short curly hair. It's weird, it kind of resembles both of them. At the same time," Biel told ET.

Biel added that even some of her costars thought she looked like the "Cry Me a River" crooner.

Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) Credit: Tina Rowden/Hulu

"There was some conversation on set about that, and actually, my first thought when I saw it was, 'Wow, did you take a picture of your husband to the hair department and say I want this?' Cause that was my first thought,'" Biel said costar Pablo Schreiber said.

Gore's murder case rocked the small town of Wylie, Texas and the upcoming miniseries appears to be just as shocking.

In the first teaser released on March 17, viewers see Biel's Montgomery take the stand as she details her relationship with Betty.

As the court asks Montgomery about her whereabouts the night Betty died in a voiceover, the clip shows a closeup of Montgomery smiling at the camera.

The series was first announced in July 2020 with Elisabeth Moss attached to star, but she later backed out due to scheduling conflicts, according to Variety.

In addition to Hulu's series, HBO Max is also adapting the Candy Montgomery story with their series Love and Death starring Elizabeth Olsen. The HBO Max series doesn't currently have a release date but is slated to premiere later this year.