Jessica Biel's outfit that she wore for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake held a special and significant meaning.

On Wednesday, Biel, 40, and Timberlake, 41, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," Biel wrote alongside her post, sharing various photographs of herself and her husband from throughout the years.

In one shot featured within the carousel, Timberlake and the mother of two can be seen posing together in formal attire. On her Instagram Story, Biel revealed that the photo was taken during a vow renewal ceremony.

"From our vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it all went down (and in @GiambattistaValliParis again!) 🤍," she wrote, referencing her Giambattista Valli Haute Couture two-piece ensemble, which was part of the brand's FW22 Collection.

The look featured a white cotton button down with a "GBV" logo paired with a pleated tulle-tiered petticoat skirt, and was finished with a black grosgrain waist tie.

After five years of dating, Biel and Timberlake became husband and wife during a wedding held on Oct. 19 in 2012 in Fasano, Italy. "It's great to be married, the ceremony was beautiful and it was so special to be surrounded by our family and friends," the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement at the time.

When it came to selecting the perfect gown for her nuptials, Biel previously told PEOPLE she was a bit overwhelmed, explaining years ago, "It's so hard to choose the dress."

But, with the help of her longtime friend and designer, Giambattista Valli, Biel helped craft her custom petal-pink strapless gown made of silk mousseline and silk organza with a light-pink floral motif from his fashion line.

Valli also outfitted Biel's four bridesmaids, along with her mom, Kim, and Timberlake's mother, Lynn Harless, for the big day. She later changed into a silk shantung and macrame lace strapless dress from Valli's spring collection at the time during the reception.

Like his wife, Timberlake also marked a decade of being married with a sweet post shared on Instagram.

"10 years ain't enough!" the "SexyBack" crooner wrote in his caption. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

The post included a video of the pair adorably recreating the iconic pasta kissing scene from the 1955 animated classic Lady and the Tramp while sitting in a restaurant. Another photo showed the duo posing next to each other while picking grapes at a vineyard.

A recent snapshot of the couple getting glammed up for a red-carpet date night attending the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala earlier this month was also featured, among other images.

Biel and Timberlake share two sons — Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 2.