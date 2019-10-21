Jessica Biel’s Levi’s Jeans Are So Good, We’re Already Ordering Them on Amazon

Image zoom BACKGRID

Whether she’s dancing the night away in designer getups in Paris with husband Justin Timberlake, stepping out for red carpet events, or casually strolling the streets of L.A., Jessica Biel certainly knows a thing or two about fashion. Just recently, the stylish star was spotted rocking a perfectly put-together off-duty look while out and about in L.A., and it’s safe to say we plan on copying the look ASAP.

Jessica’s off-duty look is not only the perfect ensemble to wear on weekends this fall, it’s also one that can easily be worn to transition from season to season. From her leather moto jacket to her classic striped tank all the way down to her white sneakers, she looks every bit cool, casual, and stylish. But, besides her fashionable mix of basics, it’s her pair of Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans that really pulls her outfit together. The slight distressing and vintage-inspired style are cool without being boring and, as one of the most iconic (and affordable) Levi’s denim styles, these $98 jeans are a seriously solid pair of denim to have in your wardrobe. Fitted through the hips and thighs, this non-stretch skinny jean style is one that’s ultra-flattering and molds to your body the more you wear them. As one customer wrote, “Everything about these jeans were amazing! The wash and distressing gave the jeans a vintage feel. A little snug at first, but after a couple of wears they are my favorite and go to jeans!”

So whether you dress them up or down, we suggest taking a cue from Hollywood cool-girl, Jessica Biel, and snagging a pair of these timeless Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans for just $98 now.

Image zoom

Buy It! Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans, $98; amazon.com