Jessica Biel Launches an Activewear Line (Though We Can't Promise It'll Give You Her Biceps)

Courtesy Gaiam

Jessica Biel’s much-hyped collaboration with wellness brand Gaiam is here, and while we can’t promise you it’ll get you her bod, we can promise it will inspire you to up your gym commitment. The limited-edition Jessica Biel Signature Collection includes everything from a belted leotard to a jumpsuit in mostly neutral colors like black, grey, and beige, plus pops of red and maroon and the occasional print. The result? Functional pieces that have fashion in mind.

At the N.Y.C. launch, Biel spoke highly of the partnership, adding that she hopes women will feel inspired when wearing the clothing she helped design. It was particularly important to Biel that the line be inclusive for all yogis, not just those more advanced in their practice. “I’m not one of those bendy people who can go upside down and twist in a pretzel,” she said. “That’s not my body—but it’s an amazing part of my life. Yoga is not about competition.”

Biel also wanted the line to be versatile. “We want you to be able to throw one of these beautiful pieces on and go to yoga class, go to an exercise class, or don’t do that at all and go to the supermarket,” she said. “You can take your kids to school, throw on some heels and go to a lunch meeting, or throw on a coat and some bigger heels and go on a date. We want this line to be able to take you anywhere” – which she hoped to achieve with pieces including the asymmetrical Hudson Asym Bra and the Bryant Cropped Culottes.

It’s clear that the line (which is also sold at Macy's and Bloomingdale's) holds a special place in Biel’s heart, and the attention to detail doesn’t go unnoticed. And don’t think we won’t be pairing our gear with a workout playlist featuring Biel’s husband Justin Timberlake, who might be wearing a Jessica Biel x Gaiam piece sooner than you think. Yep, she hinted that a men’s line could be coming in the future!

The collection ranges from $65 to $145; most sports bras ring in on the lower end, while one-piece items such as jumpsuits are pricier. Plus: Want even more Biel-approved Gaiam gear? She’s also curated a collection of her favorite pieces on Amazon.