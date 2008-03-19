Jessica Biel Goes Back to Brown! Love It or Hate It?

London Entertainment / Splash

Looks like Jessica Biel wasn’t crazy about her platinum blonde locks. After filming in London on the set of her new movie Easy Virtue, the actress returns stateside — and to her normally brunette shade — in a matter of days! We must admit that we are happy to see her natural color back. It’s a great fit for her laidback style. But we want to know what you think! Tell us: What do you think of Jessica Biel’s darker locks? Do you like this look better than the platinum blonde?