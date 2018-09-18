Jessica Biel Changes into a Flowy Yellow Dress for Emmys Afterparties - See the Look

Jessica Biel may not have taken home Emmy gold at Monday’s 2018 Emmy Awards, but she still looked like a winner at the evening’s afterparties.

The Sinner actress, 36, shined bright in a flowing strapless yellow Ralph & Russo gown, with a sweetheart neckline bodice and a train of long fabric draped over her shoulders.

She accessorized the after-party ensemble with a Tyler Ellis white clutch, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Harry Winston jewels — styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

For glam, Biel rocked beach waves by hairstylist Adir Abergel and a relaxed and glowing beauty look by makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua.

That team all worked together on that other dress Biel wore to the Emmys: the strapless white Ralph & Russo ball gown with cascading ruffles. She paired that with Tyler Ellis white clutch, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Harry Winston jewels.

Timberlake, meanwhile, kept it simple all night in a classic black tuxedo. The 37-year-old “Man of the Woods” singer removed his bowtie for the afterparty.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty

This year’s Emmys were extra special for Biel, at she received her first-ever nomination. She was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in USA Network’s The Sinner.

When she found out about her nomination, she revealed the adorable way she celebrated. “I’m going to go on a hot date with my son,” the actress told PEOPLE, referring to her and Timberlake’s 3-year-old Silas Randall. “We are going to cheers his orange juice in his sippy cup and my champagne in my champagne glass. And then I’m going to bed early! I’m like, Netflix and chilling. That’s my celebration.”

She also called Timberlake right away after finding out and said his reaction was “so sweet.”

“Justin loves the show,” she said. “You know, it’s an intense show. I think he was very moved by the story and by the importance of telling a story about trauma like this. He was always one of my biggest supporters early on trying to get this thing made. So he’s been there from the beginning, obviously.”

Before hitting the carpet on Monday, Biel and Timberlake took silly selfies writing on Instagram, “Just a buncha professional mature adults en route to the Emm-ahhhhhhs (see what I did there 👅) ”

Later, on the red carpet, the 7th Heaven alum joked to E! that they “always use these as a date night”

Timberlake couldn’t be prouder, saying he is “more geeked out than she is.”

“I was there too when she optioned [The Sinner] and developed it from scratch and I saw how much she put into it,” Timberlake said. “I’m so proud to be here and see this happen for her.”