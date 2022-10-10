Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Bring the Black Tie Glam for Rare Red Carpet Date Night

"Last night all dressed up to support a cause close to our hearts," Biel wrote on Instagram

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are back on the red carpet.

The couple, who will soon celebrate their 10th anniversary on Oct. 19, hit the red carpet for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala on Saturday, before Justin performed some of his biggest hits at the event.

Biel wore a black gown from the Giambattista Valli fall/winter 2022 couture collection, which featured black feathers, crystal beading and bow embellishments. Timberlake kept it classic in a sleek black tux and bow tie.

jessica biel/Instagram

The actress' formal fit was complete with silver braided trim and deep V-neckline, as the dress complimented her husband's timeless Brunello Cucinelli ensemble. For jewelry, she chose stud earrings and a cocktail ring.

"Last night all dressed up to support a cause close to our hearts ❤️," Biel wrote on Instagram alongside photos from before the event. "So special having my brother with us - his daughter had a life-saving heart surgery at CHLA and we are so grateful and proud to be part of this community. Shout out to little Zamboni! Thanks to everyone who came out 🙏🏻."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) <a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-biel/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Biel</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-timberlake/" data-inlink="true">Justin Timberlake</a> attend the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Biel's Instagram shots included one of her and Justin standing outside in black and white, one of her smiling in front of a home, one of both Justins (Timberlake and Justin Biel) looking dapper side-by-side, and a shot showing off her dress in all its glory.

The event, which was hosted by Chris and Robert Pine, was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with funds raised providing care to pediatric patients.

Timberlake shared images from his performance shortly after the gala, sending a "huge thank you to everyone who came out for the cause." Nikki DeLoach, co-founder of Children's Hospital L.A., commented on Timberlake's post, writing that she "will never ever get over last night." DeLoach, who met Timberlake at casting camp for The Mickey Mouse Club, has been friends with him for over 30 years.

"What you did for us and the kids and doctors, nurses and staff at @childrensla will never be forgotten. You and The Undercovers brought the house down as only you can," she wrote. "AND you broke the record for most money raised at a gala in the history of the hospital. So grateful for you. Love you, brother ❤️"

The gala ended up raising more than $5.5 million for the hospital, Variety reports, and JT opened his set with a performance of Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight." He then took on plenty of his hits, from "Suit and Tie" to "Señorita," but still managed to sneak in some exclusive performances of Al Green's "Love and Happiness" to Smokey Robinson's "Cruisin'."

"My niece, Zaya, had a life-saving heart surgery at CHLA," Timberlake told the crowd. "I'm humbled and I'm honored to be here tonight, and if you guys ever want me back to sing for my supper, you know how to get me."

