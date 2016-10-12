Jessica Alba's First Collection for DL1961 Is Now on Revolve

Jessica Alba is a woman with her hand in a wide array of pots, from starring in some of the biggest superhero blockbusters of the twenty-first century, to running a billion dollar company that creates all-natural products for your baby, your home and your makeup bag. And now she’s also making her first foray into your denim wardrobe. While we announced back in July that the actress would be pairing with DL1961 on a collaboration line, you can shop the whole collection on Revolve now.

Though the collection made its online debut at the end of August, this marks the first day the 18-piece collection will be available on Revolve. The line is focused around the three elements Alba considers to be the most important aspects of a great pair of jeans: fit, lift, and support. The actress used her best friends as fit models, looking to design denim that would complement a real life booty, instead of being too stiff or the wrong shape to mold to your curves.

The collection features a total of seven different fits from a high-waisted skinny jean to a roomy, one-piece jumpsuit. (And she’s already modeled two pairs during NYFW: the No. 2 Sunrise and the No. 5 Splintered.) And, appropriately for the Honest founder, the jeans come with an eco-conscious twist: DL1961 produces its denim using 50 percentless water, chemicals and dyes during the manufacturing process. That means, when you head over to Revolve to splurge on a new pair of jeans from Alba’s line, you won’t just be looking good, you’ll actually be doing good.

