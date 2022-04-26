Shop Jessica Alba's Work Essentials
Freshen up your workspace with these smart and stylish picks from The Honest Company founder and and chief creative officer
Honest Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes in Lavender Field
"These are great for keeping a clean workspace, and they smell amazing."
Buy It! $6.95; honest.com
Ban.do Hold That Thought Notebooks
"While I do most of my work on an iPad or computer, I still very much appreciate putting pen to paper. I use these notebooks for everything from jotting down ideas to making do-lists to journaling."
Buy It! $15 for a set of 3; bando.com
W&P Porter Mug
"I typically try to make my coffee at home. I love this simple and chic reusable coffee mug that's made from ceramic with a matte silicone sleeve and a BPA-free lid because it's super durable and perfect to take on-the-go."
Buy It! $25; wandpdesign.com
Save Face Shielding Setting Spray
"I keep this at my desk and spray a generous amount on my face when I need a little afternoon pick-me-up. It's especially great to use at the office when screen time is heavy because it defends against the effects of environmental aggressors like UV and blue light."
Buy It! $21.99; honest.com
The Sill ZZ Plant
"Plants are great for (literally) bringing life to any office space or desk. The Sill was founded on the premise that plants make people happy, and I could not agree with that more. This plant is perfect for indoors because it tolerates low light and only needs water every couple of weeks."
Buy It! $36-$64; thesill.com
Naghedi Jet Setter Large Tote
"This bag is big enough to fit all the things and is from one of my fave female-founded small businesses that is great for everyday essentials."
Buy It! $400; naghedinyc.com