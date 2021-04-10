Jessica Alba Has Been Wearing This Classic Sneaker Trend for Decades
And you can shop it starting at $24 at Nordstrom
Think about which footwear you reach for most often. Whether you own a well-curated selection or have a walk-in closet just for your shoes, we're willing to bet that your white sneakers probably get the most mileage of all. They're a no-brainer to wear because they go with everything, whether it's a summer dress or a loungewear set, and they just look cool.
It's no wonder Jessica Alba has been wearing her assortment of white sneakers for years. A quick look back at her street style over the past two decades reveals that she's been into sleek white kicks since at least the early aughts. Clearly, this is one shoe that withstands time and trends.
Alba's most recent white sneaker sighting happened earlier this week. She stepped out in a casual mint-green suit accessorized with a cream-colored Cuyana cross-body bag, a paperclip-style gold necklace from Victoria Emerson, and white Vagabond sneakers, which are $140 at Nordstrom.
Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Judy Platform Sneakers, $139.95; nordstrom.com
Over the years, Alba has worn her fair share of platform-style sneakers. They offer a little bit of height without having to endure the pain of a heel, and they look 10 times cooler than flat sneakers (but we still love those, too). Her newest Vagabond sneakers are made from smooth white leather and have a rubber sole for added traction, which means they're stylish but secure when spring showers hit.
"I love these sneakers! I've worn them every day since they have arrived. They go with literally everything," one Nordstrom shopper said of the Alba-loved Vagabonds.
Alba has also played favorites with slip-on styles. Like most white sneakers, slip-ons are sleek and versatile, but they're even easier to wear because they don't have laces. Simply slide them on and head out the door.
If you're looking for fresh white sneakers for spring, let Alba serve as your shoe inspiration. Below, we've rounded up various white sneakers from brands like Keds, Aldo, Franco Sarto, and Superga that would earn Alba's stamp of approval.
Buy It! BP. Greta Sneaker, $23.96 (orig. $39.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Aldo Esclub Sneakers, $85; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Timberland Atlanta green Slip-On Sneaker, $63 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor Low-Top Sneaker, $55; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Sarto by Franco Sarto Prato Slip-On Sneaker, $89.90 (orig. $139.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Superga 2630 Cotu Sneaker, $75; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $69.95; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Vince Camtuo Maryenda Slip-On Sneaker, $53.37 (orig. $88.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nine West Dally Platform Slip-On Sneaker, $43.80 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Keds Triple Kick Platform Sneaker, $59.95; nordstrom.com
