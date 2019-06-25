Jessica Alba Wore the Perfect Little White Dress for Summer — Shop Her Look for Less!

Image zoom

Summer is officially here, which means there’s no better time to break out your favorite little white dress than right now. And while there are plenty of iterations of the classic LWD available on the market, we’ve found ourselves especially loving styles with trendy puff sleeves or off-the-shoulder silhouettes this season.

Case in point: Jessica Alba, who looked like a walking summertime dream when she stepped out in a $615 Self-Portrait frock during an outing in Rome. The actress and Honest Beauty mogul paired the ensemble with pops of colorful accessories, such as burnt orange platform heels, a lime green handbag, and a pair of gorgeous statement earrings. Everything about her look makes us immediately want to jet off to Italy in a pretty LWD (sigh). But you don’t need to travel overseas to rock a gorgeous white dress like hers, so we’ve rounded up seven fabulous styles similar to Alba’s that are sure to become your new go-tos for the season.

Scroll down to shop Jessica Alba’s look for less and get ready for your most stylish summer yet.

Image zoom

Buy It! STAUD Elio Off the Shoulder Midi Dress, $285; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Tularosa Lori Dress, $198; revolve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! AQUA Smocked Eyelet Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress, $69 (orig. $78); bloomingdales.com

Image zoom

Buy It! For Love & Lemons Macaroon Hook Front Mini Dress, $220; shopbop.com

Image zoom

Buy It! & Other Stories Ruffled Cotton Dobby Midi Dress, $119; stories.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Reformation Marabella Linen Dress, $248; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! AQUA Smocked Puff Sleeve Dress, $32.76 (orig. $78); bloomingdales.com