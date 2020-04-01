Image zoom Jessica Alba/ Tik Tok

When Jessica Alba finds a cute new workout outfit, she apparently wears it on repeat across multiple social media platforms. Lately, Alba can’t get enough of the seamless leggings and matching seamless textured bra from the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Collection.

Alba first debuted this outfit on March 12, when she posted a TikTok of herself dancing with her long-time friend, Lizzy Mathis. The sporty star donned the matching set in the shade poplar green. Then, on March 30, Alba posted another TikTok of herself wearing an extremely similar set. Was this déjà vu? Nope! Alba was wearing those same seamless leggings and seamless textured bra, only this time in gray.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alba continued to show off the outfit, posting a video on Instagram of herself in the seamless leggings later that day. The star must really have been feeling that leggings-and-bra combo because she continued her social media shenanigans by going on Instagram Live without an outfit change. Alba busted a move for a cause, encouraging her followers to download free fitness app FitOn, which is partnering with Baby2Baby to provide relief to families in need impacted by COVID-19 with every signup.

We can only assume Alba tried on the Beckham x Reebok set, saw how adorable it was, and decided she had to have it in at least one other color. This may be one of the most relatable things about Alba, aside from how she has a massive sweet tooth and is terrified of the dentist.

Alba has great taste, choosing a pair of leggings that are such a hit, they don’t stay on the shelves for very long. The seamless Reebok leggings come in a cozy nylon blend with an elasticized waistband and mid-rise cut. The material is stretchy enough to support hot yoga, barre, and HIIT—not to mention the most epic TikTok dance challenges. Also amazing: The tights have a Jacquard pattern that lifts your booty and elongates your legs.

Image zoom

Buy It! Reebok by Victoria Beckham Seamless Textured Bra, $90; reebok.com

While Alba’s gray leggings are only available in medium on Reebok’s site, you can still snag a gray pair from Ssense. Then follow it up with the matching seamless textured bra, which boasts double straps and a bounce-free fit. This sports bra is crafted to be super comfortable, with removable pads and a wire-free construction. It’s built for low- and medium-impact workouts, so you can be like Alba and tackle a TikTok dance challenge in it.

It’s only fitting that Alba would choose to wear items from Victoria Beckham’s Reebok Collection while showing off her dance moves. Beckham was influenced by her professional dance training as she designed the line, incorporating ballet-inspired pieces like this nude cropped sweatshirt, as well as by her daily running routine. She also looked to London youth culture for inspiration as she created a collection of elevated sportswear.

Image zoom

Buy It! Reebok by Victoria Beckham Grey & White Seamless Leggings, $130; ssense.com

Alba is serving up some major inspiration for dance-themed workouts to do while social distancing. From showcasing self-care sessions to cardio challenges, her TikTok is full of motivational content and amazing workout looks. Now is a perfect time to elevate your athleisure with the exact leggings and sports bra worn by the A-lister. Whether you’re an aspiring ballerina or a TikTok star, you can’t go wrong with these Alba-approved pieces from Beckham’s Reebok Collection.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more.