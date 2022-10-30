Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween.

On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining.

"#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting us borrow your costume," Alba wrote in the caption, crediting her 14-year-old daughter Honor Marie, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren.

The post also included photos of Alba posing with some other guests and rapper Channel Tres, who performed at the party.

In another image, Alba and her friend stood in a hallway while staring directly into the camera to reenact the iconic scene from the film, which starred then 12-year-olds Louise and Lisa Burns.

Alba and Warren are also parents to daughter Haven Garner, 11, and 4½-year-old son Hayes Alba.

Earlier this month, the actress shared photos from their trip to Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles. "Last week, eating our way through @familystylefest x @thehundreds and enjoying all the things," the Honest Company co-founder captioned the photos.

Alba previously showed her love for combining food and family in a cooking video with Seattle chef Matt Broussard on Instagram, featuring a "very special guest" — Haven!

Together, the three demonstrated how to make Kimchi Quesadillas. After a few takes explaining the dish, the mom and daughter laughed throughout the whole process.

As they made the homemade tortillas used in the quesadilla, Alba recalled using the same process with her own grandmother as a child.

"When I was little, I used to make tortillas with Gamma Gamma," Alba told her daughter. "She taught me how to make tortillas and I used to make them all the time with her."