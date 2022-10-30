Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her 'The Shining' Halloween Costume

The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 30, 2022 09:36 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkRS3aBpnMY/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Jessica Alba/Instagram
Photo: Jessica Alba/Instagram

Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween.

On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining.

"#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting us borrow your costume," Alba wrote in the caption, crediting her 14-year-old daughter Honor Marie, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren.

The post also included photos of Alba posing with some other guests and rapper Channel Tres, who performed at the party.

In another image, Alba and her friend stood in a hallway while staring directly into the camera to reenact the iconic scene from the film, which starred then 12-year-olds Louise and Lisa Burns.

Alba and Warren are also parents to daughter Haven Garner, 11, and 4½-year-old son Hayes Alba.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the actress shared photos from their trip to Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles. "Last week, eating our way through @familystylefest x @thehundreds and enjoying all the things," the Honest Company co-founder captioned the photos.

Alba previously showed her love for combining food and family in a cooking video with Seattle chef Matt Broussard on Instagram, featuring a "very special guest" — Haven!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-alba/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Alba</a> Shares Photos as She Loads Up on Food and Family Fun: 'Enjoying All the Things' https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjs7x_RLqjv/

Together, the three demonstrated how to make Kimchi Quesadillas. After a few takes explaining the dish, the mom and daughter laughed throughout the whole process.

As they made the homemade tortillas used in the quesadilla, Alba recalled using the same process with her own grandmother as a child.

"When I was little, I used to make tortillas with Gamma Gamma," Alba told her daughter. "She taught me how to make tortillas and I used to make them all the time with her."

Related Articles
Jessica Alba Shares Photos as She Loads Up on Food and Family Fun: 'Enjoying All the Things' https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjs7x_RLqjv/
Jessica Alba's Girls Look All Grown Up as Actress Shares New Family Photos with Husband Cash Warren
Jessica Alba Teaches Daughter Haven to Make Quesadillas the Way Her Own Grandma Had Taught Her
Watch Jessica Alba Teach Daughter to Make Tortillas the Same Way the Actress Learned from Grandma
Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren, Cash Warren, Hayes Alba Warren and Honor Marie Warren attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Party at Montage Beverly Hills on December 15, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Alba's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Shelley Duval Returns to Movies in Horror Film The Forest Hills
'The Shining' Star Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting After 20 Years in New Horror Film
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson is seen attending the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rebel Wilson is Living in a Barbie World in a Fun-Filled Halloween Costume: 'Let's Go Party'
HALLOWEEN, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle in mask, 1978.
'Halloween' Star Jamie Lee Curtis, Director John Carpenter Celebrate Their 'Little Movie' Turning 44
Kylie Jenner painted green lies in a bathtub
Hailey Bieber Posts Pic of Kylie Jenner Dressed as a Witch to Celebrate Start of 'Spooky Season'
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Relationship Timeline
Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven Are Twinning in TikTok Dance Video from Earlier This Summer
Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven, 11, Are Twinning in Summer TikTok Dance Video: Watch
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is Taller Than Her Mom in Photo with Sister Haven at Ulta Beauty
Haven Alba haircut
Jessica Alba's Daughter Haven, 11, Looks All Grown Up as She Shows Off Dramatic Hair Change
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
my kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby ??) girls started middle school and high school this week
Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters Starting Middle and High School: 'Not So Baby Girls'
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years