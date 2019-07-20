Jessica Alba Reveals Which Tattoos She Regrets Getting: 'I'm So Irritated That I Got It'

Jessica Alba has tattoo remorse.

The actress, 38, opened up about the ink she wish she could erase, telling Refinery29 “I regret one of them… maybe two.”

Alba went on to explain that one of the tattoos is a bow on the middle of her lower back, which she calls “kind of a tramp stamp.”

The other is a cluster of flowers she got on her neck.

“I got it when I was, like, 17 and I’m so irritated that I got it,” Alba said of the neck tattoo to Refinery29.

“I got it lasered many times and it’s not coming out.”

Nonetheless, Alba doesn’t consider all of her tattoos a mistake.

The Honest Company founder recently got three tattoos in honor of her children — Honor Marie, Haven Garner and Hayes Alba — with husband Cash Warren.

The tattoos are of their zodiac signs’ constellations across her left arm.

“I really wanted to think about what would be meaningful over time, because when you get something you’re 17 and now you’re 38, you’re like, ‘Hmm, don’t know if that’s too meaningful,” Alba told Refinery29.

“But for that one, the kids are forever,” she added.

In addition to honoring her children with tattoos, Alba is investing in their mental health.

Last month, Alba opened up about taking 10-year-old Honor with her to therapy.

While speaking at the Her Conference in Hollywood, Alba said that she is hoping to “learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her” through therapy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it,” Alba said. “I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings.”

“I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving,” she continued. “So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”

Image zoom Jessica Alba with husband Cash Warren and their children Jessica Alba/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Alba has gotten candid about her parenting.

“Things aren’t gonna always come easy in life and anything that’s worth having, you have to work for,” she told PEOPLE last September. “I wasn’t naturally really good at anything, so it always took a great deal of effort to accomplish anything for me.”

“It’s just a good life lesson for my kids,” she added.