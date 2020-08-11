Jessica Alba, Regina King, Amanda Seales and More Wear T-Shirts Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

All the profits from Phenomenal Woman's latest statement tee will be benefit the Breonna Taylor Foundation, which was founded by Breonna's mother Tamika Palmer

While activists continue to fight for justice on behalf Breonna Taylor, Phenomenal Woman, a social justice organization inspired by Maya Angelou’s legendary poem of the same name, won’t let her name be forgotten.

On Monday, which marked 150 days since Taylor was fatally shot at least eight times in her home by police officers on March 13, Phenomenal Woman launched statement t-shirts as part of an urgent initiative demanding justice for the 26-year-old Louisville, Ky. emergency room technician.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The powerful t-shirt (available now for $45 on phenomenalwoman.us) features the words “ARREST THE COPS WHO KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR” in pale pink capital letters on the front and a portrait of Taylor on the back under the words "SAY HER NAME." All profits from the tee benefit the Breonna Taylor Foundation, which was founded by Breonna's mother Tamika Palmer.

Image zoom Phenomenal Woman

"It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—and her killers have not been charged. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten," King captioned a photo of herself on Monday.

"Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME. This campaign and t-shirt was created by @phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits will be donated. Click link in bio Art by @arlyn.garcia."

The t-shirt launch comes one week after Oprah Winfrey gave up her magazine cover for the first time ever in honor of Breonna Taylor.

And this is not the first time Phenomenal Woman has captured the world's attention with a powerful piece of clothing.

In the wake of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers in May, many celebs were spotted rocking the same "Phenomenally Black" graphic tee from Phenomenal Woman in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Image zoom Instagram

Her line of statement tees and sweatshirts all have one thing in common — they celebrate the wearer with sayings like "Phenomenally Asian," "Latina Power" and "Girl Dad" to name a few.

"A statement T-shirt can seem so small and insignificant, especially compared to the enormity of the social change that's happening before our eyes," Harris told PEOPLE. "But there is substance and meaning behind it. And the most basic meaning is people proclaiming to the world that they are worthy, deserving of dignity and proud. When we are talking about things like systemic racism and systematic oppression of underrepresented communities, it's a reminder that the world needs to see and hear over and over until there is full accountability, equality, and justice for all, not just a privileged few."

This fundamental urge to help give others a voice is the reason she started her brand back after the 2016 presidential election.