Jessica Alba Called This Trench Coat Her ‘Fall Obsession’ and We Found It at Nordstrom

Image zoom

We love seeing women supporting other women, which is one of the many reasons we’re mildly obsessing over Jessica Alba’s recent post on Instagram. The Hollywood sweetheart shared a #WCW carousel of pictures with her longtime friend and fashion designer, Rebecca Minkoff. Alba captioned her adorably sweet post saying, “she is an incredible designer, a badass business woman, founder of two businesses, her latest- @thefemalefoundercollective, a network of businesses led by women, supporting women. I’m honored to be friends with Becky.”

Besides her heartwarming words, Alba also wrote, “P.S. This @rebeccaminkoff jacket and bag are my current fall obsessions.” After such a rave review, we couldn’t help ourselves and found her exact trench coat — at one of our all-time favorite retailers, Nordstrom!

Trench coats have already been spotted on many celebrities this fall, including Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, so it’s definitely the coat style of the season. When Jessica Alba joined the ranks of stars rocking one, we knew we couldn’t wait any longer to get our hands on her beloved style.

Image zoom

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Anderson Cotton Trench Coat, $448; nordstrom.com

While Alba’s exact Rebecca Minkoff Anderson Cotton Trench Coat costs a pretty penny (and for good reason, it is so gorgeous!) you don’t have to have a Hollywood budget to wear this outerwear trend. To help, we’ve picked out five standout lookalikes to score Jessica’s style, starting at just $46. So if you want to upgrade your fall coat collection with a gorgeous and trendy trench, we suggest scrolling down and snagging one of our five favorites for less.

Image zoom

Buy It! NANJUN Double Breasted Trench Coat Chelsea Tailoring Overcoat, $45.99 – $49.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Topshop Editor Trench Coat, $150; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! AQUA Belted Trench Coat, $88.50 (orig. $118); bloomingdales.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Avec les Filles Pinstriped Long Trench Coat, $169; bloomingdales.com

Image zoom

Buy It! ASOS Design Longline Trench Coat, $95; asos.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.