Jessica Alba Has Secretly Been Wearing This Retro-Inspired Activewear Brand for Months

If there’s one area of your wardrobe that tends to feel the most nostalgic, it’s probably your activewear collection. Take, for example, these old-school Reeboks that have been around for almost 40 years. They’re still a celeb favorite, and that throwback flair (and expert craftsmanship) probably has a lot to do with their continued popularity. Track pants and velour sweatsuits are among the most nostalgia-inducing pieces around, as is anything from Fila, a true ‘90s throwback brand.

That said, sportswear and nostalgia go together like summer picnics and rosé. And while there are plenty of retro-inspired workout labels out there that you probably already know about — ehem, Reebok, Fila, and Champion — there are likely a few you have yet to discover. Enter, P.E Nation, a Jessica Alba favorite for activewear that’s bound to pull on your nostalgic heartstrings.

Alba sported a full set from P.E Nation for a recent workout session — one that also included a quick TikTok dance session with her daughter, Honor. The actor took to the ‘gram to document some of her moves, writing that it’s been easier to accomplish fitness goals when doing so with a family member or friend. Preach!

Shop P.E Nation Activewear Essentials

Of course, we all know that what you wear can also make your workouts far more enjoyable. There’s the obvious technical aspect, like the fact that sweat-wicking, breathable fabric means you won’t be completely drenched by the end of your 30-minute routine. P.E Nation uses various types of fabrications for its pieces (a breakdown can be found here), but all promise to offer breathable, moisture-wicking comfort that moves with you with ease thanks to its game-changing four-way stretch material that’s also squat-proof.

Technical aspect aside, P.E Nation’s attire is also super stylish, boasting retro detailing like side stripes, colorful geometric patterns, and some subtle logomania that makes it anything but boring or basic. Of course, there are also more toned-down offerings for anyone who’s print shy, just like the sleek black leggings Alba wore for her latest TikTok dance session.

But Alba isn’t the only celeb fan of P.E Nation. Kylie Jenner is a longtime follower, too. She once flashed a sports bra on the ‘gram with the brand’s iconic logo emblazoned across the chest that set the sartorial world ablaze. Lucy Hale and Elle Fanning have also been seen rocking the brand’s ultra-flattering '70s-inspired leggings on repeat.

As more celebs (and regular folk) catch on to the brand’s game-changing activewear offerings, they’re selling out quickly. Right now, you can still shop a handful of squat-proof leggings and comfy, supportive sports bras (including Alba’s exact Training Day Bra) on Amazon. A few others retailers carry the label as well, like Bandier and Farfetch, but pieces are flying off the shelves.

Don’t wait to add P.E Nation’s workout attire to your collection. Shop our favorites from the brand below.

Training Day Sports Bra, $79; amazon.com

Training Day Legging, $109; amazon.com

Ignition T-Shirt, $79; amazon.com

Ignition Legging, $109; amazon.com

Ignition Boxy Crop Top, $79; amazon.com