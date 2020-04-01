Jessica Alba Is the Latest Celeb to Use This Beauty Tool to Make Her Skincare Products More Effective

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba may be quarantined, but she’s not stopping her beauty routine — and she has a tried-and-true trick for enhancing the effectiveness of her skincare products.

The Honest Company founder shared her current stay-at-home regimen on her Instagram Stories as part of Byrdie’s “31 Days 31 Perspectives” series. In the first Story, Alba and her daughter Haven, 8, applied the Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect mask to make their skin “smoother and glowier” and put on KNC Beauty lip masks. (Alba also used Comfort Zone eye patches for her under eye area). The mother-daughter duo then did some calming meditation while the masks worked their magic.

After rinsing, Alba continued solo, applying the Honesty Beauty Vitamin C Serum and Hydrogel Cream. And to finish off her skincare routine, she rolled a familiar purple beauty tool all over her face: The Nurse Jamie UpLift Massaging Facial Roller.

“I like to use the @nursejamiela face tool to help my skin better absorb the products & get the blood flowing,” Alba wrote on the Story.

The wand-like device, with its unique hexagon shape that features 24 stones, was designed to replicate the signature facial from celebrity skin expert Nurse Jamie and is touted for its anti-aging benefits. According to the company, it has the ability to “temporarily energize, enhance, revive, and uplift your skin,” therefore improving its overall appearance and leaving you with a more youthful-looking glow. To see the best results, roll the tool in a rhythmic motion in the desired area(s) for 35 to 40 seconds each day.

Alba isn’t the only one who loves to use the $69 beauty tool after applying skincare products. In fact, it has racked up a long list of celebrity fans, including Khloé Kardashian, Busy Phillips, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Hudgens, and Johnathan Van Ness. Hilary Duff recently shared she uses it to “push in the product” (like a serum, oil, or moisturizer) she’s applying.

If you want to try the beauty tool everyone in Hollywood is using, now’s the perfect time to treat your skin to an at-home facial with the Nurse Jamie massaging roller.

