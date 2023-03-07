Jessica Alba GRWM: Paris Fashion Week Edition!

Jessica Alba takes PEOPLE inside her getting-ready routine before sitting front row at Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week presentation. See the products she used to prep, the famous friends she mingled with and more 

By Hedy Phillips
Published on March 7, 2023 04:30 PM

01 of 10

Get Ready with Me!

jessica-alba-bts-paris-fw
Courtesy Jessica Alba

"Come along with me as I get ready to attend Stella McCartney's Fall 2023 collection show."

02 of 10

The Essentials

jessica-alba-bts-paris-fw
Courtesy Jessica Alba

"Coffee and Hydrogel — my morning must haves! Can't live without a good latte and this super moisturizing Hydrogel."

03 of 10

Concealer Fave

jessica-alba-bts-paris-fw
Courtesy Jessica Alba

"This super flexible and buildable concealer — the Honest Beauty Fresh Flex Concealer — is the most versatile essential in my makeup bag. I don't leave the house without it!"

04 of 10

Multitasking Heroes

jessica-alba-bts-paris-fw
Courtesy Jessica Alba

"I'm all about a multitasking product! I use this Creme Cheek and Lip Color for a natural flushed and glowy look on my cheeks and a subtle pop of color on my lips."

05 of 10

So Bold!

jessica-alba-bts-paris-fw
Courtesy Jessica Alba

"Cue the bold lashes! This Extreme Volume Mascara and Bold Lash Primer brings all the drama."

06 of 10

Car Touchups

jessica-alba-bts-paris-fw
Courtesy Jessica Alba

"En route to the show and doing a little last-minute touchup! The Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm is moisturizing and the perfect neutral."

07 of 10

At the Show

jessica-alba-bts-paris-fw
Courtesy Jessica Alba

"And we made it! Reunited with my BFF Kelly Sawyer, co-president of Baby2Baby — my favorite non-profit."

08 of 10

Horsing Around

jessica-alba-bts-paris-fw
Courtesy Jessica Alba

"I couldn't turn down a photo opp with the other stars of the show."

09 of 10

Stylish Pals

jessica-alba-bts-paris-fw
Courtesy Jessica Alba

"On our way to see Stella backstage, we ran into the homie Derek Blasberg."

10 of 10

Round of Applause

jessica-alba-bts-paris-fw
Courtesy Jessica Alba

"Congratulating our girl Stella on an incredible show! Stella is changing the game as a sustainable warrior and I'm in awe of all that she does and continues to do for a better world."

