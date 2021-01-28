Jessica Alba Uses This Beauty Product When She Needs to Fake 8 Hours of Sleep

Between running The Honest Company and Honest Beauty, raising three kids, filming acting roles and finding moments to relax with husband Cash Warren, Jessica Alba's days are often jam-packed. But luckily, the clean beauty mogul created a product that helps her fake a full night's rest — and she's letting us in on the secret.

"Oh my gosh, we have this [Honest Beauty] Prime + Perfect Mask. I put the sucker on literally every single day since COVID," Alba, 39, recently told PEOPLE's Senior Style and Beauty Editor Jacqueline Fields during Women @ Meredith's #StraightTalk speaker series.

The star said that initially 3-year-old son Hayes didn't like when she used the mask each morning, but now he approves of her skincare ritual. "It's purple, so it looks like a purple smoothie on your face. It's a little scary! He would say, 'No,' and cover his eyes," she said. "Then I got him to smell it and it smells good, and he was okay."

Alba also worked with the Honest Beauty chemists to develop a special camouflaging eye cream that hides dark under-eyes called Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream. "It's so amazing. I want to literally bathe in it," she shared. The entrepreneur finishes her everyday look with "a little color of the lips or the cheek" to help "counter that tired face."

During quarantine, she's even been bonding with daughters Honor, 12 and Haven, 9, while also giving her skin a little bit of TLC.

"I bring my kids into a doing spa day in the morning or on the weekends. So that's been nice," she said.

Image zoom Credit: Jessica Alba/YouTube

Despite the challenges of this past year, Alba feels grateful for the extra time she's spent with family, as well as having more freedom to focus on her own well-being.