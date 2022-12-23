Jessica Alba Does Her Hairstylist's Hair While Drinking a Margarita: 'Hope You Like This Glam'

Jessica Alba switched roles with her hairstylist Brittany Ryan for a day and did her hair — with a margarita in hand

By
Published on December 23, 2022 01:44 PM
jessica alba
Jessica Alba doing hairstylist Brittany Ryan's glam. Photo: Jessica Alba/Instagram

Jessica Alba is channeling her inner hairstylist.

The Some Kind of Beautiful actress recently tried her skills on her own hairstylist, Brittany Ryan, who was hilariously unimpressed.

In a fun video Alba, 41, posted on Instagram, she said of Ryan's hair, "I hope you like this glam. Brittany doesn't but that doesn't matter."

Alba then told her followers, "I'm doing her hair for the first time ever! And she complained the whole time."

Alba got a little tangled up as she tried to brush Ryan's hair but instead grabbed her necklace.

Her hairstyling moment was made complete with a margarita as her friend and designated "assistant" Lizzy Mathis asked, "Time for a Jess drink?"

Meanwhile, Ryan joked, "I don't feel pampered at all."

Mathis also joked that she felt a little uncomfortable and said, "Her doing your hair is making my head itch."

After pin curling Ryan's hair, Alba continued her glam by doing Ryan's makeup, swooning over her facial features.

"You have very nice eyelids," Alba told Ryan, who responded, "That's the nicest thing you've ever said to me"

RELATED VIDEO: 'Reasonable Doubt' Star Emayatzy Corinealdi Debuts Short Hair Transformation: 'I Feel Powerful'

As the glam was coming to an end, Mathis asked Ryan, "How do you feel?"

Ryan hilariously confessed, "I feel violated," before telling Alba, "Your assistant is useless" as Mathis was seen playing with her own hair.

"I thought I was really here to just party," Mathis joked.

By now, Mathis was ready for the unveiling of her hair, which featured loose beach waves.

"Bringing you my very best #HotMess hairdresser self 💆🏽‍♀️ featuring my 'client' @brittneyryanhair and 'assistant' @lizzymathis," Alba captioned the video.

She then explained, "IRL, Britt is a celeb hairstylist 💇🏽‍♀️✂️ and Lizzy is my #werkwife 👯‍♀️ - but we (aka I 🙋🏽‍♀️) decided it would be fun to switch roles for the day 🔁 😂"

She ended by asking her fans what other jobs she should try in the future.

