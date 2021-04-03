Jessica Alba Wore the Skin-Friendly Face Mask That’s Taking Over Hollywood

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Cloth face masks continue to be an essential accessory, but that's not to say that the protective covering can't jazz up your outfit and keep you protected at the same time. Just take a look at Jessica Alba's latest outfit, which will inspire you to make your next purchase a stylish silk face mask that's not just easy on the eyes, but easy on your skin, too.

Alba was photographed outside of the Honest Company headquarters earlier this week wearing the perfect office look (it's been a while since we've seen one of those, hasn't it?). She wore a floral-print mini dress, a black, double-breasted blazer, sheer black tights, and patent leather ankle boots. She rounded out her chic office look with a $590 rattan handbag and a $55 silk face mask from Discover Night. The latter is something we can definitely get in on.

If you've never tried a silk face mask, then Alba is a gentle reminder to do so now. Alba and other celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Nina Dobrev have all gotten into the prettiest face mask trend of all — and not just because it's that (ahem, pretty), but also because the material has plenty of beauty benefits.

Discover Night Image zoom Credit: Discover Night

Buy It! Discover Night Silk Face Mask, $55; discovernight.com

Much like silk pillowcases have been praised for their beauty benefits, silk face masks are loved for their skin-friendly nature. That's because, unlike disposable face masks or cotton ones, masks made from soft, supple silk can help nip maskne in the bud thanks to the fabric's smoothness and antimicrobial properties.

Discover Night's celeb-loved option —which has also been spotted on Adele, Priyanka Chopra, and Gigi Hadid — is made from 100 percent mulberry silk that's gentle on the skin, antibacterial, and moisture-controlling. It's also nonabsorbent, according to the brand, which means that your skin will stay hydrated and all the skincare products you apply prior to wearing the silk face mask will stay put.

Though the price may seem steep, the benefits of a silk face mask well outweigh the cost, especially if you've been dealing with mask-related skin care frustrations. Shop it below.

100% Silk Non-Medical Face Mask + (7) Disposable Filters Image zoom Credit: Discover Night