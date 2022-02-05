Jessica Alba Debuts New Blonde Bob in Cute Instagram Video: 'Another Day, Another Hairstyle'

Jessica Alba showed off her new ‘do in a video posted to Instagram on Friday

Jessica Alba is proving that blondes really do have more fun!

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, the Fantastic Four alum, 40, showed off her new blonde 'do ahead of the weekend, captioning it, "Another day, another hair style 👱🏽‍♀️ #friYAY#weekendvibes #blondeish."

The video starts with a dark-haired Alba mouthing the words to J. Cole's hit song, "Work Out," then cuts to a mixing bowl followed by a shot of her hairstylist, who playfully whips a towel at the camera lens. The video then cuts to Alba revealing her blonde bob while dancing and smiling, undoubtedly happy about her fresh new look.

"Wowwww Roberto DID THAT," celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin commented, while The Game star Tia Mowry added, "❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The Honest Company founder is no stranger to changing up her look — especially when it comes to her color.

In June last year, celebrity hairstylist Brittney Ryan opened up to PEOPLE about Alba dying her hair for a project at the time, saying "Jessica is always up for a change, and we decided to go dark brunette for an upcoming movie role that she will be filming soon."

While she loves to shake up her hair color, the mom of three typically sticks with an easy style that makes her look effortlessly put together — something that's important for someone who runs a billion-dollar empire.

"Jessica is constantly juggling between business woman, mom, content creator, and actress, so beachy textured waves with a middle part always works for her," Ryan explained. "It's been her go-to look for years because it can easily transition from being messy and textured to brushed out and smooth."

In September, Alba spoke to PEOPLE about how she built the Honest Company from the ground up, revealing that she worked tirelessly to get the ball rolling on her dream company.

"I actually had the biggest vision right away, and then I had to bring it down to earth," she said. "I just knew in my heart that this company should exist. If people knew that they could take their health and wellness into their own hands and make better choices, why wouldn't you? The hardest part was probably getting it off the ground."