Jessica Alba Twinned with Her Daughter (Again!) in Matching Leopard Bikinis

You can get her exact swimsuit for only $35

Jessica Alba and her daughter can’t stop twinning in their swimsuits! Earlier this week, the mother-daughter duo brought the beach to their backyard ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

In a new video shared on Alba’s TikTok and Instagram, the Honest Company founder and her daughter Honor, 11, sit in bed wearing monochromatic loungewear sets from Aerie before switching to beach mode in matching white leopard-print bikinis and coverups from the American Eagle-owned brand.

“Backyard beach day w my Honorcita #twinningitup in @aerie Real Good collection swimsuits made from recycled plastic bottles! ♻️👙👯‍♀️ #aeriereal #aeriebeachday #aeriepartner,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Even better? Aerie is running a BOGO deal on swimsuits right now, which lets you buy one bikini top or bottom and get another for free. This means you can get Alba’s matching top and bottoms for only $35 (originally $65 for both pieces). All you need to do is add both pieces to your cart and checkout; the deal will be automatically applied for you at checkout.

Buy It! Aerie Leopard Longline V Scoop Bikini Top, $34.95; ae.com

Buy It! Aerie Leopard High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $29.95; ae.com

Buy It! Aerie Leopard Longline Bandeau Bikini Top, $39.95; ae.com

Buy It! Aerie Kimono Cover Up, $24.46 (orig. $34.95); ae.com

Alba and her daughter have been inseparable during their time in quarantine. Last week, the actress gave Honor a DIY haircut and blowout for her school pictures, and in April, Alba shared a TikTok video of them dancing in the same brown two-piece swimsuit from Left on Friday.

While the last few months may not be what we expected, Alba and Honor are showing us that we can still have fun at home. Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to stock up on swimwear to hang out in your own backyard beach this summer.

