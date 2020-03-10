Jessica Alba and Meghan Markle Both Love This Versatile Carryall — Here’s Where to Shop It

Image zoom Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba and Meghan Markle have more in common than you might think. Along with being two of the most stylish women in the spotlight, they’ve both worked with makeup artist Daniel Martin — he’s chief color consultant at Alba’s Honest Beauty and the talent behind Meghan’s wedding day makeup; they both champion women’s rights and sustainable products; they’re both pretty cool moms; and they both really love Cuyana bags. In fact, we just discovered they both own the Classic Structured Leather Tote from the ethical label.

Alba was spotted carrying the chic carryall in caramel brown over the weekend in Los Angeles, and Meghan was most recently seen toting the black version of the bag on a plane in Toronto back in January. However, this is not the bag’s first appearance on either woman’s shoulder. Alba carried the bag through the LAX airport in 2017, and Meghan has been seen with it on two other occasions: at her baby shower in February 2019 and again at Wimbledon later that year.

Crafted from premium Italian leather, the Cuyana tote has sleek, clean lines and a relaxed silhouette that makes it the perfect modern carryall for all of your essentials. Its spacious interior is fully lined with a contrasting microsuede material and features a small slit pocket large enough for your smartphone or wallet and a zippered one for those smaller items that are easy to lose. But what really makes this bag unique is its ability to take a new shape. The two lateral leather ties can be looped into a bow to create an unexpected look and a more secure closure.

These stylish ladies have actually been longtime fans of the brand and own multiple styles from it. By our count, Alba owns at least 13 different bags, including the Leather Backpack, the croc-embossed Camera Bag, the Saddle Bag, and the Half-Moon Mini Bag. Meghan has carried a total of three styles, including the blush Mini Chain Saddle Bag (no longer available, but this one is very similar) and the now-sold-out Le Sud Weekender tote (see another similar option here).

They’ve also expressed how much they love to give Cuyana pieces to their friends. Meghan gave her baby shower attendees her favorite Cuyana tote, and Alba once shared that she turns to the brand for giving gifts because it “has so many different options — it allows [her] to curate a thoughtful, bundled experience for each.”

Clearly, they’ve made a case for why we need a Cuyana bag in our rotation, too. Scroll down to shop a few of their favorite styles to see what all the rage is about.

