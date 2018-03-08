Jessica Alba Cuts Off Her 'Pregnancy Hair' Two Months After Welcoming Son Hayes Alba

Did Jessica Alba just debut Spring’s hottest new haircut? The actress revealed a chic new chop on Instagram Wednesday, saying she was inspired to “shed some pregnancy hair” after giving birth to her third child, son Hayes Alba, on Jan. 1.

The 36-year-old multi-hyphenate star, who also has two daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½, turned to celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood to cut off a few inches for a fresh, healthy new look.

“This happened 💇🏽‍♀️ thx @chadwoodhair for the awesome #haircut– it feels sooo good to shed the pregnancy hair. Whaddaya think?” Alba asked her fans on Instagram, where she shared a side-by-side shot of her before and after looks.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Wood also shared a timelapse video of the Honest Company founder’s hair transformation, and he captioned the final result, “fresh new look for Mama!”

In 2016, Alba launched a collection of Honest Beauty healthy haircare products, ranging from $18-$24, designed for the woman on the go.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

“I don’t have a lot of time, so I need products that are effortless. Whether I’m in the office or with my kids all day, I need products that really work. And if I have a spontaneous date night, I need products that smell good and can quickly transform me from day to night,” Alba previously told us.

The actress said she also always struggled finding products that wouldn’t give her allergies, so when formulating the line, Alba made sure to take extra care in the ingredients included.

“Because I have so many sensitivities, they also can’t have synthetic fragrances,” she said. “And on busy days I need products that hold a style all day from the office to photo shoots to the red carpet without making me compromise between looking and feeling good.”