Jessica Alba Just Wore the Coolest Hoop Earrings We've Ever Seen — and They’re Only $36!

Jessica Alba is a girl after our own hearts — taking to Instagram to gush over “eating the entire dessert plate” and “laughs and impromptu dance parties” with her best friend — all while looking insanely gorgeous in a pair of super-cool geometric hoop earrings. If this isn’t a perfect girls’ night out, we don’t know what is. But wait, it gets even better.

As soon as we spotted Alba’s earrings, we needed to know where they were from. The sleek geometric shape is modern, chic, and a fun way to give our classic round hoops a break from our regular jewelry rotation. Of course, being a stylish celebrity Alba has her pick of luxurious (and expensive!) designer styles, but as luck will have it, these babies are from the beloved brand, BaubleBar, and only $36! Alba isn’t the first celeb to rock a piece from the super fashionable, fun, and affordable jewelry brand — other stars such as Julia Roberts, Olivia Palermo, and even The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle — have all been spotted in its gorgeous jewelry styles.

So if you’re looking for a fresh pair of hoop earrings for the spring season, we suggest heading over to BaubleBar and snagging the Vanessa Hoop Earrings before they’re gone!

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Vanessa Hoop Earrings, $36; baublebar.com