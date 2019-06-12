Jessica Alba Just Wore the Perfect Summer Earrings — and They’re Only $36

Image zoom Jessica Alba/Instagram; Baublebar

When it comes to jewelry, Jessica Alba loves to play favorites. Though she may have her pick at those pricier designer pieces, lately she can’t seem to stop wearing earrings from a surprisingly affordable jewelry brand: BaubleBar. In the past two months, the actress and entrepreneur has worn at least two pairs of earrings from the beloved brand (as far as we can see on Instagram).

Most recently, she wore BaubleBar’s Fiji Drop Earrings during a press tour in Croatia for her upcoming show, L.A.’s Finest. The dangly shell stunners are embellished with delicate silver crystals to give them a chic flare, perfect to pair with a classic LBD like Alba did or to throw on with your swimsuit and coverup to really project those beach vibes.

Even more perfect is the fact that they only cost $36! Yes, our hearts skipped a beat too when we saw just how affordable they are. We can totally get behind that price for a fun piece of summer-ready jewelry. As it turns out, Alba isn’t the only celeb fan of BaubleBar — other A-listers include Julia Roberts (who loves the colorful Alida rings), Olivia Palermo (who launched a capsule collection with the brand), and even fashion icon Meghan Markle (whose favorite Peacemaker ring keeps selling out).

If you want to scoop up a pair for summer, we recommend doing so quickly because the sleek Vanessa Hoop earrings she wore in May sold out soon after she was spotted in them — and we have no doubt her Fiji Drop earrings will go quickly, too.

Image zoom Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Fiji Drop Earrings, $36; baublebar.com