Image zoom Courtesy Jessica Alba/The Honest Company

Jessica Alba turned the red carpet into a high-fashion runway Saturday night when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in a look so stylish that we’re still talking about it 48 hours later. So we reached out to the actress, entrepreneur and beauty influencer (if you’re not an Honest Beauty hypebeast yet, you will be after reading this story) for the breakdown on her head-to-toe look, which has now been Pinned across the Internet as holiday party inspiration.

“I wanted to go in a cool, fresh direction so this dress by Ralph & Russo is perfect,” Alba tells PEOPLE of the romantic design, which featured a dazzling splattering of crystals, pearls, sequins and ostrich feather trim. She paired the look with a matching pearl-embellished headband, a feather bag and silver heels both by Jimmy Choo, Anita Ko earrings and added some sparkle to her nails via Peacci’s sequin Snow Queen polish. Alba adds: “It’s playful yet chic which is what I was going for.”

Image zoom Courtesy Jessica Alba/Honest Company

As for her red-carpet-getting-ready rituals, the mogul usually kicks things off by soothing her under eyes with Comfort Zone Sublime Skin Eye Patches and eating “lots of fresh fruits and vegetables.”

“If I have time, I’ll get a massage to unwind and relax,” she shares. “It’s important to listen to dope music while getting ready to set the tone for the night.”

To balance the bling on Alba’s dress, makeup artist Monika Blunder created a “simple and chic” look on Alba with a “focus on flawless skin.”

“She brought a lot of luminosity to my skin for a very low-key ‘dipped in gold’ look, accented with a touch of black eyeliner, a wash of gold on my eyes using Kosas 10 Second Eyeshadow in Supreme and several coats of Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Primer to really lengthen my lashes and open my eyes up.”

Image zoom Courtesy Jessica Alba/Honest Company

Image zoom Courtesy Jessica Alba/Honest Company

Blunder completed Alba’s look with a soft nude pout using Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm in Lychee Fruit topped with Honest Beauty Liquid Lipstick in BFF.

WATCH JESSICA GET READY IN THIS EXCLUSIVE HYPERLAPSE!



But the hero product of Saturday night’s makeup moment was Honest Beauty’s Invisible Blurring Powder.

“I wear more powder [on the red carpet] than I normally would to minimize shine,” Alba says. “I love the Honest Beauty powder because it’s translucent and super fine so it blends right into my skin and layers seamlessly over any look that I’m wearing that day.”

Alba also had some fun with her hair, working with stylist Jesus Guerrero to create a chic lob as a flashback to her short hair days.

“A few years ago I was rocking a lob and my hairstylist Jesus was inspired by my previous looks,” she shares. “He wanted to bring back my shorter hair and accessorized it with chic headband that matched my dress to tie everything together.”

Image zoom Courtesy Jessica Alba/Honest Company

Once glam is done, Alba finishes of all her red carpet looks by focusing on her feet.

“I put double-sided tape onto the soles of my feet so that I don’t slip out and this keeps my feet from sliding out of my shoes,” she shares. “Lastly, I slather on Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion focusing on my feet and knees when I know I’m going to be in heels all night.”

And when she finally hits the carpet, the mom of three works on keeping her makeup look in place.

“I’m usually just focused on trying to get through it without tearing up,” she says of posing for photographers. “I have sensitive eyes so all of the flashes going off make my eyes water.”

But for Alba and the other A-listers at the Baby2Baby Gala, going glam was all in the name of giving back. Baby2Baby provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. This year’s event raised $4.7 million dollars for the cause.

“One of the biggest needs for babies living in poverty are diapers,” Alba explains. “They are not covered by food stamps because they are classified as a ‘luxury item.’ Families shouldn’t have to choose between diapers and providing food and other basic necessities their family.”

Baby2Baby teams with a national network of partners (like Alba’s The Honest Company) to get diapers and other basic supplies into the hands of families all over the country.

Want to help? Alba encourages people to donate any of the items in need, host a drive or simply make a contribution here.

“There are so many different ways to make an impact,” she says.