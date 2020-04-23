Jessica Alba Uses This Genius Hack to Turn Her Walks into a Workout

Image zoom BACKGRID

Everyone’s looking for a way to make their home workouts more effective these days. As fitness gurus suggest people use wine bottles or canned goods as weights if they don’t own dumbbells, celebs like Jessica Alba and Selena Gomez are unintentionally making a strong case for wearing ankle weights when going on walks.

Recently, Alba was spotted getting in her 10,000 steps while out and about in L.A. While most were immediately drawn to her chic Tory Burch workout set — the leggings are sold out, but the Chevron Sports Bra and coordinating pullover are still available, by the way — others noticed that the actress was sporting ankle weights.

If you think two-pound pouches wrapped around your ankles don’t do much, you’re mistaken — ankle weights are a small-but-mighty fitness accessory not to be underestimated. According to Shape, the essential workout tool targets muscles that can grow weak, like the glutes, and can help to incorporate a bit of extra strength training to your fitness regimen, whether that’s a walk around the block or a round of donkey kicks in your living room.

Alba isn’t the only celeb who’s worn ankle weights while walking. Back in 2018, Gomez rocked a set while spending the day in Disneyland with her former Disney co-stars, proving you can get in a bit of extra glute-strengthening while doing an activity you love.

Ankle weights are an effective way to increase strength and improve endurance during an isolated leg and butt workout and, when worn while walking, can help maintain bone density. Below, shop the wearable weights guaranteed to amp up your at-home (or outdoor) workouts in a flash. But you better hurry — they’re selling out fast.

Image zoom

Buy It! Bala Bangles Wearable Weight Set, $49; urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Fitness Gears 2.5 Pound Comfort Ankle Weights, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); dickssportinggoods.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Fila 5-Pound Ankle Weight, $29; urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Cuff Deluxe Ankle and Wrist Weight, $31.49; overstock.com

