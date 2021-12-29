Jessica Alba Just Revealed Her Go-To Jeans — and They're $55 on Amazon

There are hundreds — if not thousands — of pairs of denim available on Amazon, but Alba's attention is currently on these from The Drop. The actress said she initially purchased the Zoe Balloon Leg Shape High-Rise Jeans for her daughter, Honor, but fell in love with them upon first try. "When they arrived, I tried them on just to see how they fit," Alba shared. "And I never gave them to her. They're really stylish but comfortable."