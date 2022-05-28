Jessica Alba Topped Off Her Business-Casual Look with a Classic Wardrobe Staple You Can Also Wear to the Beach

We have to admit, her crisp button-down top nabbed our attention the most thanks to its warm, earthy shade and we have to give Alba big props for showing us how to style this classic wardrobe staple in an unexpected way. Worn loose and oversized, her summer-ready shirt served double duty as both a fashion statement and as a lightweight outerwear layer in one. We searched for similar styles just like hers and came up with several options, starting at just $23.