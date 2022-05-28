Credit: Christopher Naselli/Instagram
Jessica Alba Topped Off Her Business-Casual Look with a Classic Wardrobe Staple You Can Also Wear to the Beach

There are so many ways to wear it
By Jennifer Chan May 28, 2022 07:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Out of office never looked so good! 

Jessica Alba recently stepped out in New York City wearing a business casual outfit that just made us rethink our work wardrobes entirely. The beauty entrepreneur looked polished and professional in an oversized striped shirt by Dissh paired with high-waisted cropped jeans, a stack of necklaces, gold hoop earrings, tortoiseshell shades, white pumps, and a crisp white tee. The entire ensemble proved to be both stylish and practical for the mother of three, who was on her way to an Honest Beauty event in the city. 

We have to admit, her crisp button-down top nabbed our attention the most thanks to its warm, earthy shade and we have to give Alba big props for showing us how to style this classic wardrobe staple in an unexpected way. Worn loose and oversized, her summer-ready shirt served double duty as both a fashion statement and as a lightweight outerwear layer in one. We searched for similar styles just like hers and came up with several options, starting at just $23

J.Crew is currently running a sitewide sale on all full-price items, which means this would be a great time to pick up a few linen beach shirts in various colors and prints, and AYR is a celebrity-approved brand that counts Oprah as a fan. 

For more budget-friendly options, this striped shirt from Amazon is a no-brainer (pair the top with denim shorts or throw it on over a bathing suit for a quick cover-up when you're on the go), as is this relaxed style, which is the most affordable of the bunch. 

Shop these cool button-down shirts below, and ease into the summer season. 

Credit: J Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Cotton Linen Beach Shirt, $69.99 (orig. $89.50); jcrew.com 

Credit: Ayr

Buy It! Ayr Plunge Pool Shirt, $165; ayr.com

Credit: Diish

Buy It! Dissh Eli Chocolate Stripe Shirt, $132; dissh.com

Credit: Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Parker Relaxed Shirt, $128; thereformation.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Chyrii Striped Blouse, $22.99; amazon.com  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! R. Vivimos Striped Casual Blouse, $24.99; amazon.com

