Jessica Alba Matched a Festive Sweater with the Classic Boots Practically Everyone in Hollywood Owns
Celebrities must have a pocketbook full of simple styling tricks that make any look instantly cooler. We like to imagine they pass them back and forth, because somehow they're all clued in to the same trends. Case in point: Jessica Alba's latest coffee run 'fit that featured the shoes practically everyone in Hollywood owns.
Stepping out in Los Angeles, she wore a sparkly burgundy knit sweater (how festive!) tucked into flare jeans with a knotted plaid headband and a pair of combat boots. Our eyes were immediately drawn to her shoes because the reddish-brown color almost perfectly matches her sweater — that's some expert styling!
Combat boots are one of those footwear styles that will continue to transcend time. And the best part is, they're stylish and practical. The classic boot has a sleek lace-up silhouette with chunky lug soles that make it the perfect comfortable cool-girl shoe. Plus, most styles are weather-resistant, so it's no wonder why so many celebrities own a pair.
While you might reserve your boots for the colder months, stars have proven this utilitarian style can pretty much be worn year-round. Hailey Bieber, Joan Smalls, and Shay Mitchell all rocked a pair at Coachella a few summers ago, and Kaia Gerber has stepped out in a pair with a mini dress and leather jacket. Kate Middleton and Hilary Duff are a few other famous fans who have been spotted in a pair within the past year. Alba actually wore the same boots earlier this week at a Baby2Baby event, further proving that we need a pair in our rotation ASAP.
If you're after something affordable, we recommend adding this $44 pair to your Amazon cart. Of course, you could also go the investment route and buy a pair of Doc Martens — arguably one of the most popular brands for combat boots. For a dupe for Alba's, grab this pair that comes in a similar burgundy color.
Scroll down to shop a pair of Alba-inspired combat boots, plus a few festive sweaters so you can replicate her entire cool-girl look.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Hawkwell Combat Boots Side Zipper Lace-Up Ankle Booties, $43.99-$49.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Dr. Martens 1460 W Smooth Combat Boot, $144-$220; amazon.com
Buy It! Madewell the Citywalk Lugsole Lace-Up Boot, $188; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Loft Shimmer Puff-Sleeve Sweater, $35.70 with code GIFTS (orig. $59.50); loft.com
Buy It! NYDJ V-Neck Sweater, $99; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Sequin Cable-Knit Sweater, $178.80 (orig. $298); saksfifthavenue.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Jessica Alba Matched a Festive Sweater with the Classic Boots Practically Everyone in Hollywood Owns
- Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off
- Amazon's Customer-Loved Holiday Fashion Section Is Full of Festive Outfits for Under $50
- Jennifer Garner Is Making a Case for Wearing This Cozy-Chic Fleece Nonstop