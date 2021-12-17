Jessica Alba Matched a Festive Sweater with the Classic Boots Practically Everyone in Hollywood Owns

While you might reserve your boots for the colder months, stars have proven this utilitarian style can pretty much be worn year-round. Hailey Bieber, Joan Smalls, and Shay Mitchell all rocked a pair at Coachella a few summers ago, and Kaia Gerber has stepped out in a pair with a mini dress and leather jacket. Kate Middleton and Hilary Duff are a few other famous fans who have been spotted in a pair within the past year. Alba actually wore the same boots earlier this week at a Baby2Baby event, further proving that we need a pair in our rotation ASAP.