Jessa Duggar Shares Her 'Super Easy' Secret to Curling Long Hair in 15 Minutes

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald doesn’t need a lot of time to take care of her signature long curls.

The Counting On star, 27, opens up about her haircare routine in a video tutorial shared on YouTube on Tuesday, revealing it only takes her only 15 minutes to get ready. Like sisters Jana, Jill, Jinger, and Joy-Anna, Jessa says in the video that her naturally curly hair is prone to frizziness and tends to tangle “a lot,” so she tries to limit how much wash and brush her hair.

“I do not wash my hair every day. I feel like that really dries out my hair,” she adds, explaining how she doesn’t like to brush her hair when it’s dry. “I only wash my hair every other day or every two days.”

For Jessa, she’ll typically wash her hair at night and let it air dry on her pillow while she sleeps.

“Most of the time I just leave it. Once in a while, I’ll curl or straight my hair, but I don’t do it as much as I used to,” Jessa — who is mom to sons Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 2, and daughter Ivy, 6 months — shares. “I feel like I used to have more time.”

When Jessa does have time to curl her hair, she relies on her trusty Conair curling iron — “from Walmart, very inexpensive” — and a bit of Aussie Instant Freeze hairspray to do the job.

As seen in the tutorial, Jessa brushes out her long locks before using the one inch curling iron as a wand. Wrapping her hair around the hot tool, she recommends starting the curls a few inches from the root and working each bit in two-inch sections.

For hair on the back of the head, she’ll use the curling iron like a straightener first — clamping the tresses down to straighten out any natural curls — before wrapping her hair around the closed curler.

“That just helps to iron out a few of those waves,” she explains.

To set the curls, Jessa says the key is to scrunch the curls in your hand as they cool.

“If your hair is not naturally curly or wavy, or doesn’t have some type of texture to it, you may have to add an extra step to this,” she adds in the video. “You may have to scrunch until your hair is completely cool to get that curl to stay springy. And then you may wanna take your hairspray and lightly spritz on top of the curl you just did.”

Jessa says her curls will normally last for two or three days. Sometimes she’ll rub a bit of Argan oil at the ends to make her tresses look “silky” and smooth, she shares.

As a way to tame tangles, Jessa relies on a homemade conditioning spray her own mother, Michelle Duggar, used on her when she was a child. The mom of three says the recipe calls for a bit of conditioner diluted with water to be shaken up in a bottle.

“She would spray that on my hair and brush it out,” she says. “It made a world of difference.”