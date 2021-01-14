Here's the $25 'Soft and Cozy' Sweater Amazon Shoppers Are Buying This Week

At this point in the pandemic, if you've decided to start purchasing loungewear pieces you can wear beyond the stay-at-home lifestyle, you're not alone. It seems tons of Amazon shoppers have adopted a similar mentality, because this $25 oversized sweatshirt that's perfect for wearing both in and out of the house is included in this week's list of customer-loved styles.
Available in five different colors, the Jescakoo crewneck pullover is made from a soft and stretchy spandex and polyester blend, with ribbed trim around the waist, wrists, and neckline. You can throw on the tunic top with your coziest leggings or sweatpants while lounging at home, and when you do leave the house, wear it with a pair of jeans and booties for a comfy casual look.
Buy It! Jescakoo Tunic Sweatshirt in Grey, $24.99; amazon.com
"I've been looking all over for the perfect sweatshirt to bum around in while working at home or at night watching movies, and THIS IS IT," one reviewer wrote. "It is so freaking soft and cozy. I'm throwing out all of my other sweaters and buying this in every color, for real."
Now, we're not encouraging you to toss all the loungewear you've likely accumulated over the past year, but we can't guarantee you won't be tempted to purchase this crewneck in every color.
"Softest, most comfortable sweatshirt I have EVER worn," a second shopper wrote. "Photo shows it on a younger girl but good for any age. I am 68 years old, and I wear it with leggings and boots, jeans and sneakers, and I get compliments. I bought two more in different colors. If you want soft and comfy cozy this is for you. It's like a hug from grandma!"
Trust us, this won't be just another pandemic sweatshirt purchase; it's a closet staple that you'll want to wear now and six months from now. Shop the Jescakoo Tunic Sweatshirt on Amazon, below.
Buy It! Jescakoo Tunic Sweatshirt in Green, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Jescakoo Tunic Sweatshirt in Pink, $24.99; amazon.com
