Here's the $25 'Soft and Cozy' Sweater Amazon Shoppers Are Buying This Week

Available in five different colors, the Jescakoo crewneck pullover is made from a soft and stretchy spandex and polyester blend, with ribbed trim around the waist, wrists, and neckline. You can throw on the tunic top with your coziest leggings or sweatpants while lounging at home, and when you do leave the house, wear it with a pair of jeans and booties for a comfy casual look.