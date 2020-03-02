Jersey Shore's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Says 'Yes to the Dress' Ahead of Upcoming Wedding

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has found the one!

The Jersey Shore star announced on Instagram that she said “YES to my dress” after shopping at New Jersey’s Castle Couture Bridal in preparation for her upcoming nuptials. She was careful to note in her Instagram caption that the dress on the display in the background wasn’t the one chosen.

While she didn’t reveal any more details on her gown style, the former reality TV personality made a subsequent YouTube video where she took fans inside the boutique and interviewed Castle Couture’s Bridal Manager to give women tips for finding the perfect dress for their big day.

Giancola and her boyfriend Christian Biscardi starting dating in 2017 and he popped the question in March of last year.

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” the star wrote on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

The couple recently launched a joint YouTube channel in November, which already has over 46,000 subscribers.

Since her time on Jersey Shore, Giancola has relatively avoided the spotlight. Unlike her former castmates, Giancola chose not to come back for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reboot of the popular show. She cited wanting “to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

Many fans believed she was referring to her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who has, in recent years, been involved in a number of domestic disputes with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley.

Image zoom Chris Roque/Getty

Despite turning down her TV return, Giancola has remained close with most of the cast. She joined former housemates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley to celebrate Deena Cortese’s baby shower.

While there’s no word yet on Giancola’s wedding guest list, we’re keeping an eye out for a mini Jersey Shore reunion.