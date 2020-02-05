Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Reveals She Got Breast Implants: 'I Would Do It Again'

Angelina Pivarnick went under the knife — and she’s proudly sharing her journey with her social media followers.

On Tuesday, the Jersey Shore star, 33, shared the results of her breast augmentation surgery in a selfie on Instagram that showed off her new breast implants in a white lacy bra.

“My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps 🥰🥰🥰,” the reality star said in her post, tagging Dr. John Paul Tutela. “Anyone looking for a doctor that knows what they are doing He’s your guy !!! I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing.”

“He makes you feel like family :). He even asked me what kind of music I wanted to hear before I went under anesthesia,” she added, “That was the last thing I remembered till I woke up lol.”

Pivarnick later encouraged any of her followers thinking about the surgery to not stress about the experience.

“Anyone that is nervous about surgery DO NOT worry. Your results will speak for itself,” she said. “Make your appointments today for consults and book with him. U will thank me later. Thanks again doc. Hands of a god.”

She later updated her followers on her Instagram Story, saying that she just had a follow-up appointment with Tutela.

“My scar is gone!!,” she wrote over the snap in the doctor’s office. “Thank u doc. U are sooo talented.”

Image zoom Angelina Pivarnick/ Instagram

Pivarnick’s boob job comes just a few months after the star tied the knot with Chris Larangeira. The couple wed in November at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, with several of her MTV costars in attendance, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese, who were all bridesmaids.

The star wore an Eve of Milady gown from the Castle Couture boutique in Manalapan, New Jersey.

Just a couple of weeks after their nuptials, Pivarnick shared a sweet photo on Instagram saying she would love to live through their wedding all over again.

“Two weeks married @chris_e_piss_e my love,” the self-proclaimed “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” wrote on Instagram in December, posting a sweet photo from their wedding, in which she and Chris share one of their first kisses as husband and wife.

“We def need a total redo of this day for many reasons,” she added. “I love u and your companionship. ❤️❤️❤️ #mylove #redo.”

Angelina and Chris got engaged in January 2018 after dating for a year — marking Angelina’s third engagement.

“Third time’s a charm!” she told PEOPLE in May of last year.

“I did not think I was going to get engaged again after my last engagement. It was toxic and it was terrible. But last summer, I went out to some big pool party in a backyard,” she added. “I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was because I always had a boyfriend. We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week.”