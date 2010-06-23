'Jersey Shore' Star's New 'Situation': 'Couture' Clothing Designer

Mike “The Couturier” Sorrentino? Jersey Shore‘s “The Situation” is adding another activity to his G-T-L routine: clothing design. Following in the footsteps of castmate and budding fashion designer J.Woww, the 27-year-old reality star is collaborating on a “couture line of high-quality wearable art” for streetwear label Dilligaf by Bohica Bill. Debuting next month at dilligafusa.com–no doubt, right around the show’s season 2 premiere on July 29–the T-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories will incorporate the Situation’s “own fresh artwork,” according to a release. Of the collaboration between the muscled star and the Ed Hardy-esque streetwear line, Dilligaf by Bohica Bill’s president Jodi Massry explained, “Mike ‘The Situation’ embodies our irreverent approach to life. He lives the ‘let’s not take things so seriously’ mentality every day. Dilligaf’s followers and the Sitch are kindred spirits…. His style is unparalleled, his creativity unending! We are thrilled to have formed this partnership.” While details on the individual designs are scarce, we have a feeling that all the pieces will work well with the Situation’s own signature assets: rippled abs and a deep tan. For more on The Situation’s clothing collaboration, check out dilligafusa.com. –Marissa Patlingrao Cooley



