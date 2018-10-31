Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Fiancée Lauren Pesce Gets Pre-Wedding Nose Job

Lauren Pesce/Instagram

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his fiancée, Lauren Pesce, are set to tie the knot on Thursday, Nov. 1, but before walking down the aisle, Pesce just revealed that she underwent a plastic surgery procedure before her big day.

Pesce got rhinoplasty surgery, PEOPLE confirms, and she opened up to Page Six about her decision.

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was about 15,” Pesce she told the website. “Once we got engaged in February, I knew it was the best timing for me to get this done before our big day.”

She went to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. John Paul Tutela for the operation, who is the same doctor who treats Sorrentino and his co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The couple announced in early October that their wedding date would be before Sorrentino is set to serve his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion, which will begin in 2019.

In addition to eight months in prison, he was sentenced to two years of supervised release. He must also complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days.

His Jersey Shore costars joined him at the hearing in October as the MTV cameras rolled, though only Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guadagnino sat inside the courtroom during the proceedings. Pesce was also by her man’s side and were spotted hand-in-hand leaving the New Jersey federal court together.

In April, he opened to PEOPLE about his soon-to-be wife, revealing that they met in math class in community college.”We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1-6,” he said. “Once it was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now.”

“She’s my best friend, my better half,” he added. “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”

With just one more day before they say “I do,” the couple is celebrating with a rehearsal dinner. Pesce shared a photo wearing a black tank, white skinny jeans, a sequin long robe and strappy heels for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Sorrentino prepped by getting the celeb-loved “vampire facial” and documented the process on Instagram.