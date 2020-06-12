Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Undergoes 'Butt Lift' Procedure on Camera: 'I Don't Do Squats'

"I fluctuate with weight for awhile now and I lost a lot of volume in my butt so this procedure is going to help with restoring the volume back into the areas that I lost," Angelina Pivarnick wrote on Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick is giving her behind a bit of a boost!

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, 33, filmed her appointment for a "Bandaid butt lift" procedure and shared it with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, captioning the clip: "Restoration for volume in hip dips. I fluctuate with weight for a while now and I lost a lot of volume in my butt so this procedure is going to help with restoring the volume back into the areas that I lost."

In the video, Pivarnick — wearing a mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — greets fans as she prepares for the beauty procedure from the office of New Jersey-based plastic surgeon Dr. John Paul Tutela.

"We are doing something called a butt lift with Sculptra," she tells viewers. "This is going to be very exciting for me because I lost a lot of volume in my butt due to fluctuation of weight loss and weight gain throughout the years."

“Let’s be honest, I don’t do squats,” she adds.

In the comments, Pivarnick told fans she was "soo happy I did this" and promised to unveil the results "soon."

When a fan asked how does she sit after the procedure, the Lashelina Lashes founder replied, "I am sitting right now actually. So u can sit right after. 🙌🏻🙌🏻."

Alongside a selfie with Pivarnick, Tutela expanded on the procedure — which involves an injectable called Sculptra — on his Instagram account.

"Sculptra is injected for a small volume butt lift or to fill in hip dips," he wrote. "It usually takes at least 2-4 treatments spaced 6 weeks apart."

Image zoom Dr. John Paul Tutela (left) and Angelina Pivarnick (right)

Pivanick previously enlisted the help of Tutela when she underwent breast augmentation surgery. In February, she shared the results of the operation in a selfie on Instagram that showed off her new breast implants in a white lacy bra.

“My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps ???,” the reality star said in the post, tagging the plastic surgeon. “Anyone looking for a doctor that knows what they are doing He’s your guy !!! I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing.”

“He makes you feel like family :). He even asked me what kind of music I wanted to hear before I went under anesthesia,” she added, “That was the last thing I remembered till I woke up lol.”

Pivarnick later encouraged any of her followers thinking about the surgery to not stress about the experience.

“Anyone that is nervous about surgery DO NOT worry. Your results will speak for itself,” she wrote. “Make your appointments today for consults and book with him. U will thank me later. Thanks again doc. Hands of a god.”

She later updated her followers on her Instagram Story, saying that she just had a follow-up appointment with Tutela.