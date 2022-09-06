Jerry Seinfeld Models Kith Collection as the Face of the Brand's Newest Campaign

The lifelong New Yorker sports pieces emblazoned with his alma mater and his favorite sports team in the new photos

By
Published on September 6, 2022 02:38 PM
Jerry Seinfeld is the Face of Kith's Fall '22 Campaign
Jerry Seinfeld. Photo: Courtesy of Kith

Jerry Seinfeld, actor, comedian and…model?

Streetwear brand Kith seemed to think so as it cast Seinfeld, 68, as the face of its latest campaign.

For the brand's Fall 2022 campaign, rather than his normal uniform of blue jeans and athletic sneakers, the comedian is seen wearing head-to-toe Kith gear in looks repping his hometown team as well as his alma mater.

In one look, the life-long Mets fan is seen wearing a blue and orange hat honoring his favorite team paired with a letterman jacket, light wash jeans and Nike sneakers.

According to a release from Kith, the new collection includes a variety of partnerships including "capsules developed with Russell Athletic for The City University of New York (CUNY) by way of Queens College and Brooklyn College."

Jerry Seinfeld.
Jerry Seinfeld.
L: Caption Jerry Seinfeld. PHOTO: Courtesy of Kith
R: Caption Jerry Seinfeld. PHOTO: Courtesy of Kith

In another image from the campaign, all shot by Mark Seliger, the Queens College alum is seen in a matching sweatsuit with his alma mater's name printed down his leg and across his chest — in one shot, the comedian threw on a Kith branded satin varsity jacket to complete the look.

For one of his looks, Seinfeld is seen leaned up against a table, with his arms crossed, wearing a matching black paisley jacket and pants paired with a beige Kith branded hat.

"Kith Fall 2022 serves as an evolution of the brand and showcases forays into new product categories and fabric executions," a release explained. "These include a range of leather apparel crafted in Italy with a custom debossed paisley pattern, mohair leopard print cardigans, colorblocked wrinkle-nylon hybrid jackets, multi-striped woven chenille jackets and pants, flocked denim to create a velour hand-feel, and a range of sherpa outerwear."

The statement continued, "These elevated styles are paired with Kith's Fall Classics collection which is comprised of the brand's staple styles and fabrics, such as double-knit suiting, satin varsity jackets, and an assortment of heavyweight fleece sets."

Jerry Seinfeld.
L: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Kith
R: Caption Jerry Seinfeld. PHOTO: Courtesy of Kith

Seinfeld's wife, Jessica Seinfeld, 50, also shared the images to her Instagram page along with a shoutout to "a good boy from Queens, Kith founder" Ronnie Fieg.

"Back to school with @kith 📚," she wrote on Instagram alongside the carousel of images.

"Dreamed up by a good boy from Queens, Kith founder @ronniefieg. Shot by His Excellency @markseliger ."

She then thanked Rich Kleinman, NBA star Kevin Durant's manager, as well as her son with the comedian, Julian, for "making this happen."

Related Articles
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
boohoo x Megan Fox Collection Part II
Megan Fox Says Her 'Sexy and Bold' Styles Will 'Empower Everybody' as She Launches New Collection
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
rihanna
The Most Stunning Photos of Rihanna's Baby Bump
Katherine Heigl closet
Inside Celebrity Closets That'll Blow Your Mind
Alessandra Ambrosio in PatBO x Alessandra Ambrosio At Coachella Weekend One
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches to Shop Now
fall ed picks tout
Editors' Picks: What We're Buying This Fall
ed picks GG tout
Editors' Picks: Our Top Holiday Gifts
met gala arrivals tout
The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks
paris fashion week 2022
Fashion Month Continues in Europe: All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
Kristine Froseth, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloe Fineman, Mindy Kaling, Lukita Maxwell and Gemma Chan
Every Must-See Moment from New York Fashion Week
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Every Can't-Miss Outfit from Oscars Weekend 2022
JW PEI bag
Editor Obsessions! What We're Loving Right Now
women owned business
45 Women-Owned Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Brands You Need to Know About
Regina Hall attends the Black Excellence Brunch and special screening of "Master" hosted by Regina Hall empowered by Amazon Studios at NeueHouse Los Angeles on March 05, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Regina Hall Gets Her Flowers in L.A., Plus, Hailey Bieber, Iris Apatow, and More
gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani Celebrates the Launch of Her Makeup Line in Anaheim, Plus Saweetie, Angus Cloud and More