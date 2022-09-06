Jerry Seinfeld Models Kith Collection as the Face of the Brand's Newest Campaign

Jerry Seinfeld, actor, comedian and…model?

Streetwear brand Kith seemed to think so as it cast Seinfeld, 68, as the face of its latest campaign.

For the brand's Fall 2022 campaign, rather than his normal uniform of blue jeans and athletic sneakers, the comedian is seen wearing head-to-toe Kith gear in looks repping his hometown team as well as his alma mater.

In one look, the life-long Mets fan is seen wearing a blue and orange hat honoring his favorite team paired with a letterman jacket, light wash jeans and Nike sneakers.

According to a release from Kith, the new collection includes a variety of partnerships including "capsules developed with Russell Athletic for The City University of New York (CUNY) by way of Queens College and Brooklyn College."

Jerry Seinfeld. Jerry Seinfeld. L: Caption Jerry Seinfeld. PHOTO: Courtesy of Kith R: Caption Jerry Seinfeld. PHOTO: Courtesy of Kith

In another image from the campaign, all shot by Mark Seliger, the Queens College alum is seen in a matching sweatsuit with his alma mater's name printed down his leg and across his chest — in one shot, the comedian threw on a Kith branded satin varsity jacket to complete the look.

For one of his looks, Seinfeld is seen leaned up against a table, with his arms crossed, wearing a matching black paisley jacket and pants paired with a beige Kith branded hat.

"Kith Fall 2022 serves as an evolution of the brand and showcases forays into new product categories and fabric executions," a release explained. "These include a range of leather apparel crafted in Italy with a custom debossed paisley pattern, mohair leopard print cardigans, colorblocked wrinkle-nylon hybrid jackets, multi-striped woven chenille jackets and pants, flocked denim to create a velour hand-feel, and a range of sherpa outerwear."

The statement continued, "These elevated styles are paired with Kith's Fall Classics collection which is comprised of the brand's staple styles and fabrics, such as double-knit suiting, satin varsity jackets, and an assortment of heavyweight fleece sets."

Jerry Seinfeld. L: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Kith R: Caption Jerry Seinfeld. PHOTO: Courtesy of Kith

Seinfeld's wife, Jessica Seinfeld, 50, also shared the images to her Instagram page along with a shoutout to "a good boy from Queens, Kith founder" Ronnie Fieg.

"Back to school with @kith 📚," she wrote on Instagram alongside the carousel of images.

"Dreamed up by a good boy from Queens, Kith founder @ronniefieg. Shot by His Excellency @markseliger ."

She then thanked Rich Kleinman, NBA star Kevin Durant's manager, as well as her son with the comedian, Julian, for "making this happen."