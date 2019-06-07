Jerry Seinfeld's Daughter Sascha Is All Grown Up as She Heads to Senior Prom

Image zoom Jerry Seinfeld, daughter Sascha, wife Jessica Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

Prom season continues!

Jerry Seinfeld‘s daughter Sascha attended prom this week with her date, Jack, in a gorgeous royal blue gown from Alice and Olivia.

Seinfeld’s wife Jessica, 47, shared a few photos from the evening, even poking fun at Jerry’s transition sunglasses.

“Prom night for Couple of the Year, Sascha and Jack 💘,” Jessica captioned a photo, posted on Thursday, of the teenagers all dressed up for the big night.

In an Instagram Story, Jessica shared another photo of Sascha, 18, showing off the dress’ ruched waistline and high slit along the leg. Sascha completed her look with strappy silver heels and dangly earrings.

“Thank you @aliceandolivia, former boss and now grown up friend to Sascha, for the perfect prom dress,” she said along with that photo. She added a GIF of the word “transitions” with an arrow pointing to Jerry’s sunglasses.

Image zoom Sascha Seinfeld and prom date, Jack Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares Gorgeous Photos of Daughter Lola Consuelos at Prom

Stacy Bendet, the brand’s designer, responded to Jessica, writing on Instagram, “you raised an amazing young woman!”

“Sash — so proud to dress you for your prom — you are beauty inside and out!” Bendet added.

Jessica and Bendet are no strangers — Jessica has been featured on Alice and Olivia’s blog, and the two have hosted charity events together in the past.

Image zoom Sascha Seinfeld and date Jack Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

RELATED: Jerry Seinfeld on Parenting: ‘I Refuse to Be One of Those Disapproving Dads’

The Seinfeld family was spotted earlier in the week at an annual gala event for Jessica’s charity, the GOOD+ Foundation. Jerry, 65, and Jessica were joined by Sascha and her younger brother Shepherd, 13. Their third child, 16-year-old Julian, didn’t attend the event.

Jerry told reporters at the event that he tries to be as least intimidating a figure to Jack as possible.

RELATED VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld Says Kevin Hart Is ‘Going to Be Fine’ After Stepping Down from the Oscars

“I really was determined not to be those dads,” he said. “I hated those dads when I was a kid dating and you would go to a girl’s house and the father would be so mean and I don’t want to be that guy. You feel those feelings. You feel possessive and protective but I refuse to be one of those disapproving dads.”

“We’ve known the young man, it’s a relationship so it’s nice,” he added.

Jessica gushed about Sascha’s prom date, calling him “amazing, he’s the best.”