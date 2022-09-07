Jerry Hall Has Glam Girls' Day with Daughter Georgia May Jagger After Finalizing Rupert Murdoch Divorce

Jerry Hall and daughter Georgia May Jagger wore matching blue outfits for a day at the salon

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022 04:05 PM
Jerry Hall Has a Glam Girls' Day Out with Daughter Georgia May Jagger
Photo: @RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

Jerry Hall and her daughter Georgia May Jagger are hitting the town in matching glam.

On Tuesday, the glamorous mother-daughter duo made their way to the BLEACH London US flagship salon in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the brand's new bond-building, hair-strengthening Reincarnation Shampoo and Conditioner.

For the occasion, which was hosted by Hall, the pair matched in blue-sequin ensembles — Jagger in sky blue set accented with floral motifs and Hall in a sparkly cobalt midi-skirt and knitted top. They also twinned with their fresh blonde blowouts and matching red lipstick.

Jerry Hall Has a Glam Girls' Day Out with Daughter Georgia May Jagger
@RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

Hall collaborated with BLEACH Founder and hair stylist Alex Brownsell for her blonde hue, which was inspired by the shade the star wore in the '80s.

"For tonight, I wanted a look that felt unapologetically Jerry. For the color I referenced one of her most famous blondes, her Batman era — we created a creamy, bright color that would really show off the incredible health of her hair," Brownsell revealed of the look in a statement.


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I am not surprised the new Shampoo and Conditioner have had such an unbelievable response from customers. The formula is so nourishing," Jagger, 30, who is the co-owner of BLEACH London said of the new launches in a statement, noting that the Reincarnation Mask has been her "go-to hair care."

Jerry Hall Has a Glam Girls' Day Out with Daughter Georgia May Jagger
@RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

Hall's appearance comes two months after officially filing for divorce from media billionaire Rupert Murdoch following six years of marriage.

Rumors of the couple's split arose in June after two sources familiar with the situation told The New York Times that the two were getting divorced, adding that many of their close ones were shocked about the breakup.

In court documents filed obtained by PEOPLE on July 1, Hall, 66, cited irreconcilable differences and asked for spousal support. She also requested Murdoch, 91, to pay her attorney's fees.

rupert murdoch, jerry hall
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The now ex-spouses finalized the divorce in August. "They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future," Murdoch's attorney, Robert S. Cohen, and Hall's attorney, Judith L. Poller, said in an emailed statement to USA Today and The Associated Press.

One year after going public with their relationship in October 2015, Hall and Murdoch wed in a civil ceremony at Spencer House in London in May 2016. The next day they held a ceremony with 200 of their friends and family at Fleet Street's St. Brides Church in London.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall seen leaving Spencer House after getting married on March 4, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Finalize Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage: Reports
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall seen leaving Spencer House after getting married on March 4, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Jerry Hall Files for Divorce from Rupert Murdoch and Asks for Spousal Support from Billionaire
Princess Diana At The Cannes Film Festival; Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) arriving at the Serpentine Gallery
Princess Diana's Most Glamorous Looks of All Time
'Batman', Star, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse seen arriving at the Viper Room in West Hollywood, CA. 25 May 2022 Pictured: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Have a Rare Public Night Out Partying at The Viper Room
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Gets Chatty in London, Plus Kat Graham, Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet and More
Find a bridal party that can do both
Celebrity Bridesmaids: See All the Photos!
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus A$AP Rocky, Maggie Rogers, NPH & David Burtka and More
Jennie Kim of Black Pink
Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes
Chris Evans is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Chris Evans Steps Out in L.A., Plus Melissa McCarthy, Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson and More
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Bring 'Elvis' to London, Plus the 'Real Housewives' , Selena Gomez and More
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Evan Mock, Kim Kardashian, Anderson .Paak and More
Miles Teller and Tom Cruise share a light moment during a press conference for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' in Seoul
Miles Teller & Tom Cruise Travel to South Korea, Plus Lori Harvey, Pete Davidson, Steve Carell and More
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion"
Stars Hit the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Premiere, Plus Tracee Ellis Ross, Anne Hathaway and More
Victor Cruz, Eva Longoria
Victor Cruz and Eva Longoria Get Shakin' in Montauk, Plus the Biebers, Scott Speedman, Gemma Chan and More
Jay-Z
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Sit Courtside at the NBA Finals, Plus Selena Gomez, Jessica Chastain and More
paris fashion week 2022
Fashion Month Continues in Europe: All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris