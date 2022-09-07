Jerry Hall Has Glam Girls' Day with Daughter Georgia May Jagger After Finalizing Rupert Murdoch Divorce

Jerry Hall and her daughter Georgia May Jagger are hitting the town in matching glam.

On Tuesday, the glamorous mother-daughter duo made their way to the BLEACH London US flagship salon in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the brand's new bond-building, hair-strengthening Reincarnation Shampoo and Conditioner.

For the occasion, which was hosted by Hall, the pair matched in blue-sequin ensembles — Jagger in sky blue set accented with floral motifs and Hall in a sparkly cobalt midi-skirt and knitted top. They also twinned with their fresh blonde blowouts and matching red lipstick.

@RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

Hall collaborated with BLEACH Founder and hair stylist Alex Brownsell for her blonde hue, which was inspired by the shade the star wore in the '80s.

"For tonight, I wanted a look that felt unapologetically Jerry. For the color I referenced one of her most famous blondes, her Batman era — we created a creamy, bright color that would really show off the incredible health of her hair," Brownsell revealed of the look in a statement.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I am not surprised the new Shampoo and Conditioner have had such an unbelievable response from customers. The formula is so nourishing," Jagger, 30, who is the co-owner of BLEACH London said of the new launches in a statement, noting that the Reincarnation Mask has been her "go-to hair care."

@RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

Hall's appearance comes two months after officially filing for divorce from media billionaire Rupert Murdoch following six years of marriage.

Rumors of the couple's split arose in June after two sources familiar with the situation told The New York Times that the two were getting divorced, adding that many of their close ones were shocked about the breakup.

In court documents filed obtained by PEOPLE on July 1, Hall, 66, cited irreconcilable differences and asked for spousal support. She also requested Murdoch, 91, to pay her attorney's fees.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The now ex-spouses finalized the divorce in August. "They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future," Murdoch's attorney, Robert S. Cohen, and Hall's attorney, Judith L. Poller, said in an emailed statement to USA Today and The Associated Press.

One year after going public with their relationship in October 2015, Hall and Murdoch wed in a civil ceremony at Spencer House in London in May 2016. The next day they held a ceremony with 200 of their friends and family at Fleet Street's St. Brides Church in London.