Jeremy Allen White Says He's 'Done with Tattoos' but Could Be Persuaded to Get Some 'Shameless' Ink

Jeremy Allen White might just be changing his mind about tattoos.

The Bear star has become known for his ink — both his real ink and the fake stuff he sports on TV. His major role in the FX show saw the star plastered with makeup-created finger, arm and chest tats. Earlier in his career, though, his role as Lip Gallagher in Shameless featured his real-life tattoos.

Though he's got some ink, including sweet tributes to his daughters and wife Addison Timlin, White has mixed feelings about adding to the collection. In a new interview for Vanity Fair's 29th Annual Hollywood issue published Wednesday, the actor opened up about his new perspective on getting inked and what could inspire him to get a new tattoo.

When asked, "You and [your character in The Bear] Carmy both have tattoos—if you had to get a bit of ink to represent this year, what would it be?"

The 31-year-old actor said, "I think I'm done with tattoos, to be honest. I've spent so much time in the makeup chair this year. If I were to get anything next, it would be for [playing] Philip Gallagher—those 11 years on Shameless were so special. I don't think I give that time in my life enough love in my head, so maybe I could love it on my skin."

His time on the Showtime show ended in 2021 when the series bid farewell to its devout fanbase after 11 seasons on the air.

While White's Shameless character had plenty of fans, it was his turn as Carmy in The Bear that drew in fans who wanted to ogle him and his tattoo covered body. When asked by Vanity Fair if he pays attention to the fans thirsting over him, White claimed he doesn't "pay too much attention to it."

In fact, the main reason he is even aware of people's admiration is because of his mom.

He said, "My mom tells me what they're saying on Twitter, which is nice. I've been acting since I was 18. I was on this show [Shameless] for 11 years that was popular, but I wasn't getting as much attention then as I am now."

White continued, "I feel very lucky that everything's been this gradual because I've been able to find my footing already. I feel really bad for a young actor or somebody who just hasn't had much experience when all of a sudden they break through; it could be more overwhelming in that case. I probably wouldn't have done well if I were single or without children [he shares daughters Ezer and Dolores with actor Addison Timlin] or just younger and dumber. If you don't have a foundation outside of your career, that can be a lonely existence."