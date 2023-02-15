Jeremy Allen White Says He's 'Done with Tattoos' but Could Be Persuaded to Get Some 'Shameless' Ink

White starred on Shameless for 11 seasons

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 15, 2023 05:10 PM
FX's THE BEAR "System" (Airs Thursday, June 23) Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. CR: Matt Dinerstein/FX
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/FX

Jeremy Allen White might just be changing his mind about tattoos.

The Bear star has become known for his ink — both his real ink and the fake stuff he sports on TV. His major role in the FX show saw the star plastered with makeup-created finger, arm and chest tats. Earlier in his career, though, his role as Lip Gallagher in Shameless featured his real-life tattoos.

Though he's got some ink, including sweet tributes to his daughters and wife Addison Timlin, White has mixed feelings about adding to the collection. In a new interview for Vanity Fair's 29th Annual Hollywood issue published Wednesday, the actor opened up about his new perspective on getting inked and what could inspire him to get a new tattoo.

When asked, "You and [your character in The Bear] Carmy both have tattoos—if you had to get a bit of ink to represent this year, what would it be?"

jeremy white, the bear
Matt Dinerstein/FX

The 31-year-old actor said, "I think I'm done with tattoos, to be honest. I've spent so much time in the makeup chair this year. If I were to get anything next, it would be for [playing] Philip Gallagher—those 11 years on Shameless were so special. I don't think I give that time in my life enough love in my head, so maybe I could love it on my skin."

His time on the Showtime show ended in 2021 when the series bid farewell to its devout fanbase after 11 seasons on the air.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

While White's Shameless character had plenty of fans, it was his turn as Carmy in The Bear that drew in fans who wanted to ogle him and his tattoo covered body. When asked by Vanity Fair if he pays attention to the fans thirsting over him, White claimed he doesn't "pay too much attention to it."

In fact, the main reason he is even aware of people's admiration is because of his mom.

2023 Winter TCA Portrait studio
J Squared Photography/Contour/Getty

He said, "My mom tells me what they're saying on Twitter, which is nice. I've been acting since I was 18. I was on this show [Shameless] for 11 years that was popular, but I wasn't getting as much attention then as I am now."

White continued, "I feel very lucky that everything's been this gradual because I've been able to find my footing already. I feel really bad for a young actor or somebody who just hasn't had much experience when all of a sudden they break through; it could be more overwhelming in that case. I probably wouldn't have done well if I were single or without children [he shares daughters Ezer and Dolores with actor Addison Timlin] or just younger and dumber. If you don't have a foundation outside of your career, that can be a lonely existence."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Kisses Anastasia Karanikolaou
Kylie Jenner Kisses Best Friend Anastasia Karanikolaou While in Matching Outfits: 'Forever Valentine' 
Christian Siriano attends as Minted Weddings and Christian Siriano ring in Valentine's Day with pop-up wedding ceremonies in Times Square at Duffy Square in Times Square on February 14, 2023 in New York City.
Christian Siriano Officiates 2 Weddings in Times Square on Valentine's Day: 'It Was So Much Fun!'
Jon Gries on the runway at Eckhaus Latta Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
'White Lotus' Star Jon Gries (Greg!) Makes Runway Debut at Eckhaus Latta NYFW Show: See His Strut! 
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White Doesn't 'Pay Too Much Attention' to Fans' Thirst for Him — but His Mom Keeps Him Updated
Shawn Mendes Named New Ambassador for David Yurman
Shawn Mendes Named New David Yurman Ambassador — See the Sexy Photos Behind His 'Effortless' Collab
https://www.instagram.com/p/Coqn-isJypW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D jlo Verified Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow ; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Got New Tattoos on First Valentine's Day as Married Couple
lauren london LHO TOUT
Love Her Outfit: Date-Night Dressing
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams Named Men's Creative Director at Louis Vuitton, Succeeding Virgil Abloh
Joy Behar Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on The View: ‘My Special Gift To All the Old Guys on Valentine’s Day’
Joy Behar Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on 'The View': 'My Gift to All the Old Guys on Valentine's Day'
When your sister knows your angles @kendalljenner
Khloé Kardashian Posts Sexy Bikini Shots Taken by Kendall Jenner: 'When Your Sister Knows Your Angles'
cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Says She Cried Watching Rihanna Perform at Super Bowl: 'I Felt So Proud'
Adele at Super Bowl . Fox
Adele Wears Fancy Head-to-Toe Fendi Look to Watch the Super Bowl: 'I'm Going Just for Rihanna'
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian twin in bikinis
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Pose in Matching Bikinis for Sultry Poolside Photoshoot: 'My Twin'
Christian Siriano Rakuten Clueless Ad
Christian Siriano: Redesigning Iconic Yellow 'Clueless' Suit for Alicia Silverstone was a 'Full-Circle Moment'
Kendall Jenner Dons Tiny Thong
Kendall Jenner Wears Teeny-Tiny Thong Bikini in New Beach Pics — See Her Daring Look!
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023
Rihanna Dazzles in More Than $1M Worth of Diamonds During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show