Jeremy Scott Exits Moschino as Creative Director After a Decade in the Role

Scott and the Italian fashion house announced the decision on Instagram on Monday

Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on March 20, 2023 01:19 PM
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jeremy Scott is exiting Moschino after a ten-year run as its creative director.

In a statement issued via an Instagram Story Monday, the Italian label announced the 47-year-old designer's departure from his long-held title.

Massimo Ferretti, the executive chairman of Aeffe, Moschino's parent company, shared: "I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott. I would like to thank him for his 10 years of commitment to Franco Moschino's legacy house and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history."

Scott, who's most known for his pop-culture-infused, larger-than-life collections, reflected on his "legacy."

"These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination. I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind."

After thanking Ferretti for "the honor of leading this iconic house," Scott showed gratitude for his "fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections and my vision."

Moschino - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2014
Jacopo Raule/Getty

Scott added in his own Instagram announcement that he's "filled with excitement" and is looking forward to sharing what he has "in store" in the future.

The fashion designer first rose to fame in the late 1990s and into the early and mid aughts as an eponymous label. Even then, he pioneered the landscape, working with pop star clientele, including Björk, Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears, per Business of Fashion. He also became known for his 2008 collaboration with Adidas, which resulted in the highly coveted angel-wing high-top sneakers.

Scott joined Moschino in 2013, replacing Rossella Jardini, who stepped in as the creative director following the death of brand's creator, Franco Moschino, in 1994.

He made his debut with the Fall/Winter 2014 collection, which, as noted in house's statement, sparked debate on "the role of fashion in the annals of arts, consumerism and social commentary."

That year, he spoke with Vogue about his new role and his vision for Moschino.

"The main thing is about bringing the brand into the now, into the future. For me, it'll be about playing with the heritage and vocabulary and bringing it into today. I feel like I can bring a younger demographic. My fan base is much younger [than Moschino's]," he told the outlet at the time.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Joe Kohen/Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

During his decade-long career at the label, Scott's campy work was embraced by an even wider network of celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Gwen Stefani and Megan Thee Stallion.

He also became a recurring face at the Met Gala, for which he outfitted A-list attendees in his out-of-the-box designs. His lengthy portfolio includes Katy Perry's 2019 candelabra costume and hamburger-inspired getup as well as Cardi B's regal crystal-covered gown worn in 2018.

Scott's latest collection (and seemingly his last) for Moschino was his Fall/Winter 2023 capsule, which he revealed at Milan Fashion Week last month.

