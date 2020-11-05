Jenny McCarthy Denies Lip Injections After Wendy Williams Calls Out Her Pout on The Masked Singer

Jenny McCarthy doesn't have any grudges against Wendy Williams after the internet thought the talk show host threw some subtle shade at The Masked Singer judge.

Before getting eliminated from the singing competition show, Williams, 56, secretly performed dressed as a set of gigantic sparkly red lips — and some viewers thought she took a subtle jab at McCarthy's own pout.

After Williams' performance on the show, host Nick Cannon asked the star if she's always wanted to be a gigantic pair of red lips. She answered, "Why not? They’re sexy and when I do get my filler, they’re this big before they deflate. Jenny, you know what I'm talking about!"

Image zoom Credit: Michael Becker/FOX (2)

At the time, McCarthy brushed off the comment with a laugh and said, "What are you talking about?"

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, a viewer asked McCarthy what she really thought of the moment.

"What was going through your mind when you were watching Wendy Williams' Masked Singer performance and do you think she was throwing a little bit of shade at you when she mentioned something about lip fillers?" a viewer asked the Masked Singer judge, 48.

"First of all, Wendy was a hoot and that was one of the reasons I love about the show. You just never know who you're going to get and it's not just a singing competition. It's an entertainment show," McCarthy said with a laugh.

She went on to say that Williams' performance completely impressed her and no hard feelings were had.

"So the fact that she came out exactly like you'd like Wendy Williams would, I loved every second of it. People said she threw shade at my lips," McCarthy said. "I didn't even take it as shade because I don't put anything in my lips. But bring it! I've heard way worse stuff about my lips."